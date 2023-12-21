"Everyone gets up for it" - Harry Redknapp previews Premier League fixture between West Ham and Manchester United

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp reckons Manchester United can expect a rousing atmosphere when they visit West Ham United on Saturday (December 23) in the league.

Redknapp, who managed the Hammers in 301 games across competitions, won 110 times. Only one of the victories came against Manchester United, though. Nevertheless, the legendary coach knows that West Ham fans are very enthusiastic about clashes with the Red Devils.

“West Ham fans love a game against Manchester United. They will be so up for it. When Manchester United come to town, everyone gets up for it,” Redknapp told Sky Sports (via West Ham Zone) on Wednesday (December 20).

Erik ten Hag's side won't have happy memories from their last trip to the London Stadium. Goalkeeper David de Gea's mistake led to Said Benrahma scoring the only goal of the game on May 7 this year.

The Hammers are neck-and-neck with the Red Devils in the league this season, with Ten Hag's side in seventh with 28 points from 17 games, one ahead of the Gunners.

West Ham won their last league game 3-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home last weekend. But David Moyes' side are coming off a 5-1 hiding at Liverpool in the EFL Cup quarterfinals in midweek.

Meanwhile, United haven't played since a goalless league draw at the Reds last weekend, snapping a two-game losing streak across competitions.

Manchester United on a win streak in Saturday lunchtime kickoffs

Red Devils

Manchester United have blown hot and cold this season, having lost a whopping 12 times across competitions. Seven of them have come in the Premier League, four in the UEFA Champions League and one in the EFL Cup.

However, Ten Hag's side have reason to be optimistic of their chances when they visit the Hammers in the league this weekend. Despite their patchy recent form, the Red Devils have won their last five Saturday lunchtime kickoffs in the Premier League.

That includes one game this season: a 1-0 win at Fulham in November, with captain Bruno Fernandes firing home a late winner. The four other games came last season, with one of them being a come-from-behind 2-1 win at home to defending Premier League champions Manchester City in January.