"Everyone is happy unless they do too well" – Arne Slot offers opinion on 'talented' ex-Liverpool duo Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has opened up on the prospect of the Anfield side facing Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg on Sunday.

Earlier this August, the Reds parted ways with Carvalho after finalising a potential £27.5 million move with Brentford. They offloaded Van den Berg to the Bees in a deal worth up to £25 million earlier this Thursday.

At a pre-match press conference, Slot was queried to share his honest thoughts on Brentford's recent arrivals. He replied (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"I think they have signed two talented players [Carvalho and Van den Berg]. Both left because they played a lot last season and wanted to continue the journey of playing time. So much competition here... they wouldn't play every minute. A good deal for us, Brentford and the players. Everyone is happy unless they do too well on Sunday!"

After departing Fulham for around £8 million in 2022, Carvalho scored three goals in 21 games across competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

Van den Berg, 22, made just four appearances across all competitions for Liverpool after arriving from PEC Zwolle for over £1 million in 2019.

Both of the aforementioned players could feature in the Reds' Premier League encounter against Brentford at Anfield on Sunday (August 25).

Fabio Carvalho reveals how Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is different to Jurgen Klopp

During a chat with Sky Sports, Brentford midfielder Fabio Carvalho was asked to comment on Reds boss Arne Slot. The 21-year-old responded:

"The short time that we had together, it was good. He's really honest, really straightforward. He knows what he wants from his players, which you can probably see from their performance [in the 2-0 league win] against Ipswich Town. They want to play a bit more football, as in playing through the thirds. With Jurgen [Klopp], it was more direct, more runs in behind and more intense."

Carvalho, who guided Fulham to one EFL Championship title, added:

"I'm just focused on being in the present and I'm here right now. I'm going to be playing week-in, week-out in the Premier League, which is the best league in the world. And I know what qualities I bring. As long as I'm playing, I know that I'll work hard and everything else will fall into place."

Last season, Carvalho was initially loaned out to RB Leipzig. The right-footed former Liverpool star endured a tough time at the German team.

After joining Hull City on loan in January 2024, Carvalho relished stellar form. He contributed nine goals and two assists in 20 matches for Hull.

