"Everyone is with their head down at the moment" – Manchester United star admits fans 'deserve much better'

Nemanja Matic has become the latest Manchester United player to come out and apologize to supporters. The Serbian added that the team is sticking together and focusing on the next game.

Manchester United were beaten 4-2 by Leicester City on Saturday, which added pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The manager's position at the club reportedly remains unchanged, but fans against the manager are growing as matches go by.

Manchester United's official website caught up with Matic after the Leicester City defeat and the midfielder took the opportunity to apologize to the fans. He claimed everyone was saddened by the result and were working hard to turn things around.

The former Chelsea man said:

"We are sorry for them [the supporters]. They support us, especially away [and] they are top. They deserve much, much better than this. We will do our best to make them happy in the future. But we have 14 points – we are still in the title race. We don't want to give up until the end. Of course, we are disappointed. Everyone is sad, everyone is with their head down at the moment.

"But when you play for Manchester United, if you don't win the game of course you are disappointed, but we have to stick together. Every next game is the most important; every next game is a new challenge, an opportunity to show your qualities. We're going to take responsibility; we're going to step up and see what we can do. I'm sure that we can do a lot."

Paul Pogba wants change at Manchester United

Paul Pogba also spoke to the media after the Leicester City defeat and claimed they needed to change things at the club. While speaking to Sky Sports, the midfielder said:

"We need to find something, we need to change something. I don't know if the mindset of all of us, the players, when we start... we really don't know."

Also Read

While the Frenchman spoke about the tactics, some Manchester United fans felt he was also boarding the #OleOut train. Pogba is out of contract this summer and reportedly has interest from Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG.

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar