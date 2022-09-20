“Everyone is doing their jobs” - Glenn Hoddle makes interesting Premier League title claim involving Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle believes that Arsenal will challenge for the Premier League title in two years.

The Gunners have made a scintillating start to the 2022-23 season. They sit top of the league having won six of their seven fixtures.

Their most recent win was a brilliant 3-0 thrashing of Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's transformation of the north London club since taking over in 2019 has been impressive.

Hoddle began by discussing the club's recent form and their upcoming clash with Tottenham on October 1.

The former Spurs midfielder said (via HITC):

"It’s nicely set up and both will feel they can get a result (against Tottenham). Brentford was a hard game away from home. Zinchenko and Odegaard, both came out of the team through injury, yet they came through with flying colours."

He continued,

“It was normal. They didn’t miss those two players. I thought they would. They were just functioning the same way and in the same style. Everyone is doing their jobs. It looks like everyone is doing their jobs defensively, whereas I felt they were vulnerable last season."

However, Hoddle thinks we are years away from the Gunners challenging for the title:

"They are a group of youngsters that I think could be looking to challenge the league in two years’ time, let alone we all have to beat Manchester City."

He added:

“Perhaps not yet, their battle will be getting into the top four. But they have a team and squad that’s going to grow, which is a good sign for Arsenal.”

Arsenal's biggest test yet comes against Tottenham

Spurs are similarly in good form

The north London derby has all the ingredients to be an enthralling affair with both the Gunners and Spurs in top notch form.

Both are currently in the top four with Antonio Conte's side sitting in third.

Arsenal's only defeat this season came against Manchester United, who will likely be pushing for a top-four finish.

2-0 vs. Crystal Palace

4-2 vs. Leicester City

3-0 vs. Bournemouth

2-1 vs. Fulham

2-1 vs. Aston Villa

3-1 vs. Manchester United



However, Spurs will prove to be a huge test of where this current Gunners side are at given Conte's men are currently a Champions League side.

It was to Tottenham, of whom Arsenal surrendered their grasp on fourth at the end of last season.

A 3-0 defeat to their north London rivals proved decisive as Conte's side secured Champions League qualification over the Gunners by a mere point.

