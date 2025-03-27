“Everyone knows his desire” - Agent of ex-Real Madrid defender makes big claim about return to Santiago Bernabeu

Former Real Madrid defender Miguel Gutierrez's agent, Daniel Mendez, has admitted that the left-back would like to make a return to Santiago Bernabeu. He stated that the decision remains with the club, but the player is willing to make the return.

Speaking on the Zona Mixta podcast, Mendez claimed that Miguel and his entourage are keen on returning to Los Blancos. He added that they would be happy if the club triggered his buy-back clause this summer and said via Madrid Universal:

“We would love for Real Madrid to bring back Miguel. Everyone knows his desire, but it doesn’t depend on him. If he returns, we’ll all be happy.”

Carlo Ancelotti was spotted talking to Gutierrez earlier this season and the Italian manager was quizzed about it by the media. He claimed that it was just a casual chat with the left-back and had nothing to do with the return to the Bernabeu. He said:

“Talks with Miguel? I just went to say ‘Hello’ to Miguel Gutiérrez and then I said good luck not for today but for all the other matches!”

Real Madrid have a €9 million clause to bring back the left-back in the summer. The Blancos are looking to replace Ferland Mendy

Miguel Gutierrez open to making Real Madrid return since 2023

Miguel Gutierrez spoke to MARCA in 2023 and admitted that he has been thinking about a return to Real Madrid. He added that the focus remains on Girona, but he would like to go 'back home' to Santiago Bernabeu in his career and said:

“Of course, it’s something that I have in mind, Madrid has always been my home and thanks to the club, I am this player now. I am clear that we have to continue doing things well at Girona and we will see in the summer. In football you never know what is going to happen. Going back to Madrid, home, would be very nice, but this means having a great season here, as is already being done, and having good numbers.”

Apart from Los Blancos, Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with Miguel Gutierrez. The left-back has been doing well at Girona since moving to the club in 2022.

