“Everyone knows the rule is a bad one” – Pundit makes interesting claim on Cristian Romero hand ball appeal in Spurs’ win over Manchester United

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has provided his verdict on Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero's controversial hand ball incident in Spurs' win against Manchester United on Saturday (August 19).

Tottenham earned a 2-0 victory over Erik ten Hag's side at home in the Premier League at the weekend. A goal from Pape Matar Sarr and an own goal from Red Devils central defender Lisandro Martinez sealed all three points for Ange Postocoglou and Co.

The game was not short of controversy as Manchester United were denied a penalty after a shot from Alejandro Garnacho struck Spurs defender Romero's hand in the penalty area. The referee Michael Oliver and the VAR decided there was not enough to warrant a spot-kick, upsetting United players.

Crooks, though, has said that Oliver was right not to penalize Romero for the incident. The former Tottenham and Manchester United forward also expressed concerns over the rule about hand balls in the Premier League. He wrote in his BBC Sport column:

"Well done Michael Oliver for not giving a handball against Romero here when it was clearly ball to hand and travelling at the speed of light. Everyone knows the rule is a bad one."

United still had several chances to score against Tottenham, especially in the first half. Bruno Fernandes notably failed to find the back of the net with a close-range header after Luke Shaw put the ball on a plate for him in the 36th minute.

Garth Crooks lauds Cristiano Romero's performance against Manchester United

Barring the hand ball incident, Cristian Romero produced a solid performance against Manchester United. Garth Crooks was among those who were impressed by the Argentinian. The pundit waxed lyrical about the defender in his column, writing:

"We know this footballer (Romero) is a good defender. You don't play for Argentina in the World Cup final if you can't play. He was unlucky to be substituted against Brentford on the opening day of the season with suspected concussion but was outstanding against Manchester United."

Romero made four clearances in the game, with only Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane making more (five each). Meanwhile, no player across both teams blocked more shots than the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner (3). He made one interception and one tackle each.

The center-back registered 91 touches of the ball, which was the most in the game, but lost possession only nine times. He completed 67 passes, including three long balls, with 88% accuracy as well. He won one of the two duels he competed in.