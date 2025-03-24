“Everyone knows that” - NBA star Kyrie Irving makes bold claim on 2024 Ballon d’Or involving Rodri and Real Madrid star Vinicius 

NBA team Dallas Mavericks' star Kyrie Irving claimed that Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr deserved to win the Ballon d'Or in 2024. He opined that the Brazilian was better than Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who took home the France Football award last year.

Speaking to the media, Irving claimed 'everyone knows' that Vinicius Jr was the best footballer in 2024 and said (via Madrid Xtra):

“Vinicius should’ve won the Ballon d’Or. Everyone knows that.”

Cristiano Ronaldo echoed the same opinion earlier this year and claimed that Vinicius Jr was robbed of the Ballon d'Or. He added that the Brazilian was better than Rodri and said in January (via ESPN):

"In my opinion, he [Vinicius] deserved to win the Golden Ball [Ballon d'Or award]. It was unfair in my opinion. I say here in front of everybody. They give it to Rodri, he deserved it too, but they should have given it to Vinicius because he won the Champions League and scored in the final. You know these galas, they always do the same thing. This is why I love Globe Soccer Awards, they are honest."

Vinicus Jr and Real Madrid boycotted the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris last year after finding out the results of the voting process.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr aimed dig at Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr won FIFA's The Best Men's Player of the Year in 2024 and took a veiled dig at Ballon d'Or. Celebrating his award win, he wrote on Instagram in December 2024:

"Today I write to the child who has seen so many idols lift that trophy. His time has come. Or rather, my time has come. The time to say ... yes, I am the best player in the world and I have fought hard for it. They have tried and tried to invalidate me, to diminish me. But they are not ready. No one is going to tell me who I should fight for, how I should behave.

"When I was at São Gonçalo, the system didn't care about me. It almost swallowed me up. I won for myself, for my family. With a lot of support along the way: Flamengo, Real Madrid, the Brazilian national team, my hundreds of teammates over the years ... the people who accompany me every day in my routine, those who admire me ... The best player in the world."

Vinicius Jr is touted to be in the running for the Ballon d'Or this year as well. However, he is not considered among the favorites, with Barcelona's Raphinha and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah believed to be the leading contenders for the France Football award.

