“Everyone would like to play” - New Arsenal signing makes stern claim on involvement at Emirates

Since his £21 million January move from Spezia, Jakub Kiwior is yet to make an appearance for Arsenal. The Polish defender recently said that he is patiently waiting for an opportunity to showcase his abilities.

Ahead of the Gunners' stunning 3-2 win against Bournemouth this weekend, the central defender was interviewed by the Polish FA. Kiwior said (via Mirror):

"What does Mikel Arteta pay attention to? I think he pays attention to everything. I thought that if we were leading by two or three goals I would get a chance, however, I am waiting patiently. Everyone would like to play."

Speaking further about his new club's squad depth, Kiwior added:

"When you look at all of Arsenal, they have a very strong squad for the Premier League, They want to play young players, they are not afraid to bet on them. I took that into account when I came here."

He was further quizzed about the first impression he had upon entering the Gunners' training ground. The 23-year-old said:

"The moment you enter the training centre, you immediately see how big the place is - how many training fields there are. You can see that Arsenal's a very big club. Here, there's a lot of the ball, a lot of small games - particularly everything is done with the ball."

Kiwior might get a chance to play in the next match as Mikel Arteta's team take on Sporting CP in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on March 9.

Mikel Arteta spoke about crowd reaction during Arsenal vs. Bournemouth

The Emirates erupted when Reiss Nelson scored a last-ditch winner to secure a 3-2 win for Arsenal on Saturday. The quality of the goal, coupled with the timing of it, left fans overjoyed.

Arteta gave his take on the crowd's reaction, saying (via the Gunners' official website):

"Probably the loudest and the most emotional moment we have lived together. The journey we have been on together… how the supporters and the team are together, added to that moment we had today. It was really special."

The Gunners maintained their position at the top of the Premier League table with the win. They now have 62 points from 25 games this term.

