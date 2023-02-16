"Everyone is looking forward to that moment" - Al-Taawoun star claims playing against Cristiano Ronaldo is a 'dream come true'

Al-Taawoun goalkeeper Mailson has admitted that he is excited about the prospect of facing Cristiano Ronaldo when his team face Al-Nassr this week.

After a slow start to his life in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have hit his stride. He has found the back of the net five times in Al-Nassr's last two games, including an impressive four-goal haul against Al-Wehda.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be determined to add more to his tally in the coming weeks. He will be hopeful of scoring his first goal at home when Al-Aalami face Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League at Mrsool Park on Friday, February 17.

One man, though, has set his eyes on keeping Ronaldo at bay and helping his team cause an upset over Al-Nassr in the process. Mailson, Al-Taawoun's first-choice goalkeeper, is keen to make life difficult for the Portuguese icon on Friday.

Speaking ahead of the match, the shot-stopper revealed that everyone in the Wolves camp is looking forward to testing themselves against the forward. He also admitted that facing the 38-year-old will be a dream-come-true moment for him. He told Brazilian outlet ge.globo:

"They always say: 'We're going to face Cristiano', 'It's Cristiano's game'. Everyone is looking forward to that moment. [You] get that adrenaline rush. But at the same time, you have to put anxiety aside and give your all in practice. Playing against [a player of] such a high level is a dream come true."

Mailson confessed that he has been excited about going up against Ronaldo since the moment the superstar joined Al-Nassr. He said:

"From the moment he came to Arabia, I said, 'I can't believe I'm going to face the best in the world'."

Al-Nassr midfielder Luiz Gustavo recently explained how Ronaldo's presence has made life difficult for Al-Aalami as opponents are more motivated to beat them. Mailson testified on the same. He stated:

"A lot of people say they want to beat Cristiano."

It now remains to be seen if Mailson will succeed in his efforts to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at bay.

Al-Taawoun has devised a special plan to stop Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League rivals are increasingly aware of the threats posed by Cristiano Ronaldo. Al-Taawoun manager Pericles Chamusca has thus devised a 'special plan' to restrict the player on Friday.

The Brazilian tactician has reportedly tasked two of his best midfielders, Aschraf El Mahdioui and Alvaro Medran, to mark the forward. The players have been advised to prevent passes from getting to the Al-Aalami superstar, while also stopping him from taking shots on goal.

