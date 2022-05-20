"Everyone loves him" - Jurgen Klopp confirms the exit of 27-year-old Liverpool forward

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has all but confirmed the departure of Divock Origi at the end of the season. The 27-year-old Belgian forward is set to leave Anfield on a free transfer as his contract expires in a month's time.

Klopp is proud of what Divock Origi has achieved at Liverpool and believes he will be successful in the future as well. The German tactician has labeled Origi a club legend.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Reds' final Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jurgen Klopp said in his pre-match conference ahead of the final Premier League matchday of the season (via the Liverpool Echo):

"I expect Div to get a special reception. One of the most important players I ever had. He was and is a pure joy to work with. It's not ever yet but he deserves all good thought we can generate for his future. He'll be a success. Outstanding. I remember so many things when I think about Div. Goals, ups and downs. A Liverpool legend."

Divock Origi has had a stellar career at the Merseyside club. The 27-year-old forward has scored some crucial goals for the club, including one in the UEFA Champions League final in 2019 against Tottenham Hotspur.

Origi was part of the Reds' squad when Jurgen Klopp first arrived at Anfield in 2015. The Belgian forward has made 175 appearances for the club across all competitions, contributing 41 goals and 18 assists along the way.

Origi has not received much game time this season following the emergence of Diogo Jota and the January arrival of Luis Diaz. However, he has still managed to score six goals and provide four assists in 18 appearances across all competitions. These include a late winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers and a goal against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

According to Fabrizio Romano, he will be joining Serie A giants AC Milan in the summer on a free transfer.

Liverpool need a favour from Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa to win the Premier League title

Liverpool need a massive favour from Aston Villa if they want to win the Premier League title. Heading into the final game-week, the Reds are a point behind league leaders Manchester City.

Man City play host to Aston Villa while the Reds take on Wolves on the final matchday. If Jurgen Klopp's side win and City drop points against Villa, the former will be crowned Premier League champions.

Following the Premier League season, the Reds will shift their attention to the Champions League where they face Real Madrid in the final on May 28.

