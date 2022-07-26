“Everyone has a past, you can’t change it” – Ex-Charlton footballer sacked over ‘scandal’ opens up on her life after earning £500,000 from OnlyFans subscriptions

Former Charlton Athletic player Madeline Wright is making waves and earning a fortune, albeit from another source besides football. The 23-year-old has been doing well for herself since her departure from Charlton, taking home a ballpark figure of £500,000 from OnlyFans, a social media platform where people can monetize their content.

Wright, who charges her fans a monthly fee of £24 to subscribe to her content, made a fortune on the popular subscription site following her release from Charlton in 2020.

In an interview with The Sun (via DailyStar), she revealed that leaving football was a difficult discussion for her, but she found a way to heal and continue earning a living:

“With what happened, it did open up a lot of doors for me in other industries. And It happened very quickly, a lot of brands started getting in touch.

"A couple of clothing brands, bikini companies, and some sports companies wanted to work with me. One company even offered me a football boot deal. It was almost like one career had ended, while another one was just beginning."

Wright added that she is interested in other business ventures, and her OnlyFans content isn't the endgame:

"The main thing for me is to get into property, which is something I've always wanted to do since I was a footballer. I want to build an empire.

"For me, I think it is important for everyone to realise that you can start again. When my scandal happened I thought that was it and I didn't know how I was going to move past it.

"But, there's always a new day and always a fresh start. Everyone has a past, you can't change it. As long as you learn from your mistakes, make the right moves going forward, there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Charlton Athletic released Madeline Wright after unprofessionalism

Charlton released Wright in December 2020. She left the sport shortly after. The then 21-year-old was spotted in a Snapchat video that was brought to the club's attention and eventually led to her departure.

The video in question allegedly showed her drinking champagne behind the wheel of a Range Rover and inhaling from a balloon. Her actions were enough to see the club cut ties with her.

While drinking and driving is far from commendable behavior, the 23-year-old seems to have landed on her feet again following that setback and will hope to continue succeeding in her future endeavors.

