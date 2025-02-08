"Everyone is against this only because Real Madrid want it" - Carlo Ancelotti on criticism from Spanish clubs for referee complaints

Carlo Ancelotti has hit back at Spanish football after clubs called for sanctions on Real Madrid. The referees have also threatened to go on strike after Los Blancos questioned the officials and stated that they were motivated to make decisions against the club.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Madrid derby, Ancelotti claimed that Real Madrid wanted to change the system. They believe that there is corruption and bias in the current organization of referees.

Ancelotti said via MadridXtra:

"We simply asked for an explanation. We want to change the system. We're not happy and of course everyone is against this only because Real Madrid want it."

When quizzed about Javier Tebas and comments from the LaLiga president, Ancelotti stated that nobody at the club had lost their mind. He said via ESPN:

"It's something that I'd prefer not to discuss before such an important game. But Tebas can stay calm. Nobody here has lost their minds. We've asked for an explanation of what happened, to try to improve things, to try to change the system."

He went on to claim that every club was against the referees but were not speaking out because Real Madrid raised the issue. He said:

"From what I hear, nobody is happy [with referees]. People think it's a system that favours Real Madrid, but when Madrid want to change it, everyone is against it. That surprises me a bit ... We haven't received [the audio]. I don't know why they don't want to give it to us. You'd have to ask them."

Los Blancos released a statement earlier this month and claimed that there was a clear bias against the club. They believed that the referees were playing a key role in results and wanted a change from the top.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid managers speak ahead of derby

Diego Simeone and Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media ahead of the derby and claimed that they were not thinking about the referees. The Atletico Madrid manager claimed that he was only thinking about his players and the tactics.

He said via ESPN:

"I'm not thinking about what the referee is going to do, but rather what we're going to do. We're thinking about the game we have to play ... I'm focused on the game, you [the media] need answers to this controversy, but I'm focused on the game."

Ancelotti once again claimed that his club were not doing anything wrong and just wanted the audio communications between officials during the match to see if there was no foul play. He said:

"Not as far as I know. Real Madrid want to change a system that they don't like ... We've only asked for the audio. Sometimes it's been released, and sometimes it hasn't. We haven't asked for anything secret."

The Madrid derby is a top-of-the-league clash this weekend as both clubs look to take a lead at the top.

