"Everyone is replaceable" – Pundit makes shock Mohamed Salah claim, names Arsenal winger as Liverpool star's potential successor

Ex-Liverpool ace Don Hutchison has said that his former team should replace Mohamed Salah with Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka.

The Reds have found themselves embroiled in a difficult situation involving Salah's future at Anfield. They could lose the 88-cap Egypt international this summer as Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad are inching closer to signing the player.

According to CBS Sports, Al-Ittihad are willing to offer £129 million to sign the 31-year-old before the end of their summer transfer window in mid-September. They have also offered the left-footed forward a three-year contract, worth over £190 million-a-season.

Hutchison told ESPN FC that Liverpool should aim to sell Salah and be in pursuit of an ideal replacement:

"He is replaceable. You buy someone in, like Mo Salah was when he was hitting 15 or 16 goals (at Roma). You find that player who you can mould, if you are Jurgen Klopp. People get carried away and think you have to get out there and find 30 goals."

Claiming that Klopp can find his next Salah, Hutchison added:

"What you have to try and do is you get your Mo Salah that was getting 15; then you make him better. You turn him into 25-30. That's Jurgen Klopp's strength."

Hutchison said that Liverpool should aim to lure forwards like Saka from Arsenal or Federico Chiesa from Juventus:

"There are players out there you can buy. I have named people like Chiesa. I have named people like Bukayo Saka. There are guys out there, and there are many, many more. Mo Salah is an unbelievable footballer, but everyone is replaceable."

Salah, who's contracted till 2025 at Anfield, has registered 187 goals and 81 assists in 308 games across competitons for Liverpool.

Bukayo Saka and Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah's numbers in last two seasons

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has popped up as one of the best wide operators in the Premier League in the last two seasons. He has helped his boyhood club regain their historic status as a title challenger.

A left-footed inverted winger, the 21-year-old has scored 27 goals and provided 19 assists in 91 games in the last two campaigns. He averaged a goal and an assist every 154 minutes in the period.

Salah, meanwhile, has outperformed the Arsenal academy graduate in the last two seasons. He has registered a whopping 61 goals and 32 assists in 102 appearances across competitions, contributing a goal involvement at a fine interval of every 89 minutes.