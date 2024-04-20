“Everyone is responsible for their own decisions" - Xabi Alonso hits back at Paul Merson for Liverpool snub comments

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has hit back at English pundit Paul Merson for criticizing his decision to snub Liverpool. The former Reds midfielder was linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield at the end of the season but turned down the chance to remain in Germany.

Alonso has achieved wonders with the Bundesliga side this season, guiding the side to their first-ever league title in his first full campaign. The World Cup-winning midfielder has therefore become highly sought-after by clubs across Europe but opted to remain with Leverkusen.

His decision seemed to rub Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson the wrong way, with the former England international criticizing his decision. Speaking on March 30 via the news outlet, he said:

“I’m shocked. I can understand he’s probably happy what he’s doing, getting great accolades and rightly so, but it comes along once in a blue moon. I just hope he doesn’t regret this. That’s my opinion. I know what management’s like, everybody gets the sack in the end.”

Merson's comments were not appreciated by Alonso. Speaking to Spanish publication AS on the matter, he replied:

“Everyone is responsible for their own decisions. I hope it is the right one, I am convinced that it will be so. I’m enjoying the moment and, of course, I’m looking forward to continuing to improve. Paul Merson will have made decisions that I don’t value, this is mine.”

Liverpool legend Jaime Carragher reveals who he expected to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Liverpool legend Jaime Carragher has said that he always thought current Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel would replace Jurgen Klopp at the club. The German replaced Klopp at Mainz and Borusia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and is one of the candidates for the Reds to consider.

Speaking on the matter in a video for Sky Sports, the former Reds captain said:

“I actually used to think Thomas Tuchel should be well high up in the running for the Liverpool job after Klopp, I always felt this when he was at Chelsea and when he left Chelsea. The reason being is because I think for any manager following Klopp is going to be tough."

He added:

"Not just for the football, the trophies, but for the personality, who he is. And Thomas Tuchel has done that twice before, at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund and he did great jobs at both clubs."

