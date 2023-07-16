“Everyone’s chipping in and teaching me bad words” - Jude Bellingham names 2 Real Madrid stars who are teaching him Spanish

Jude Bellingham named Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz as the two Real Madrid players who have been teaching him Spanish. The Englishman completed a big-money summer move to the Spanish capital from Borussia Dortmund.

The midfielder is certainly focused on adapting to his new surroundings. The same is evident in his efforts to learn the Spanish language. Speaking on the same, Bellingham said (h/t Madrid Xtra):

"Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Díaz are probably my biggest Spanish teachers. Everyone's chipping in and teaching me bad words. I can't wait to try them out."

Bellingham arrives at Real Madrid as one of the top midfield prospects in world football. The player was a star for Borussia Dortmund. Despite being only 20, he's expected to be a key player for Los Blancos next season.

Considering that Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are at the tail ends of their careers, Bellingham, alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, could be the new midfield troika at Madrid soon.

What Jude Bellingham said about playing under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid?

The legendary Carlo Ancelotti should remain the Real Madrid manager in Jude Bellingham's first season at the club. The Italian is a highly respected manager in the European circuit.

He has managed the likes of AC Milan and Bayern Munich. Considering Ancelotti's pedigree, Bellingham is looking forward to playing under the legendary manager. He said about the same (via Los Blancos' website):

"He's a special coach. His achievements and the trophies he has won speak for themselves. Any football coach and footballer would tell you how remarkable he is.

"His comments about me were very special and influenced me in my decision. I'm looking forward to playing for him and giving it everything for him."

Jude Bellingham is expected to be a key player for Los Blancos during the upcoming season. Ancelotti is expected to play an important role in helping the youngster settle into the club. Considering the track record the Italian manager has with youngsters, Bellingham could be in for a successful stint in the Spanish capital.