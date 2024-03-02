"Everyone’s learned from their mistakes" - Declan Rice insists Arsenal can 'push on and win' after losing PL title race last season

Declan Rice has opened up about Arsenal's slip-up in the Premier League title race against Manchester City last season.

The Gunners were in exceptional form under Mikel Arteta last term, dominating the top of the league for a staggering 248 days. However, a string of losses in the final stretch of the campaign allowed Pep Guardiola's side to leapfrog Arsenal to the top of the league and defend their crown.

Speaking about last season's title run at the London Football Awards, Rice said (as quoted by The Mirror):

"I think last year, Arsenal were the best team in the league. They slipped up at the end and obviously, City always come on so strong. I think the word that they said now is that they can't believe they lost the league obviously eight points ahead."

Rice believes the north Londoners have come out stronger after that experience, learning from their mistakes. The England international explained how the Gunners have improved this season and added:

"This year, I feel everyone including the manager and the staff, everyone’s learned from their mistakes. Everyone’s stronger, they have more belief. If we go a goal down, there’s still that confidence and mental strength in us that we can push on and win games."

"Like I said, the league is so strong this year and anything can happen and there are 12 games to go. The main thing is, we’re right in it. Because at Christmas we had a little wobble, we lost two games on the bounce which wasn’t good," he added.

The Gunners will next face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Monday night (4 March).

"A bittersweet feeling" - Declan Rice describes scoring goal against former club in Arsenal's 6-0 thrashing of West Ham

Arsenal secured Rice's services from West Ham United last summer for a club-record £105 million fee. The England international crossed paths with his former club in the Gunners' EFL Cup defeat in November and 2-0 league defeat at the Emirates in December.

In the reverse fixture, the north Londoners thrashed the Hammers, winning 6-0 at the London Stadium. Rice got his name on the scoresheet as well, netting an excellent long-range strike.

The English midfielder muted his celebrations out of respect for West Ham. Speaking about the goal, Declan Rice said (via GOAL):

"I always said I would never celebrate against West Ham and I don't think I ever will. They made me who I am. I spent 10 years there; I owe them a lot. I would never ever celebrate; I think that would be really disrespectful. Overall, [it was] a really good day to win and to score, but a bittersweet feeling."

Rice has been a key player in Mikel Arteta's side this season as they pursue an end to their 20-year wait for a league title. The central midfielder has contributed four goals and five assists, starting all 26 of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures so far.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here