"Everyone's looking for a way out!" - Rio Ferdinand says new Manchester United boss 'has to be Einstein' to change club's fortunes

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand gave a scathing assessment of his club's current condition after their embarrassing loss against Liverpool in the Premier League. The Red Devils were hammered 4-0 by the Merseyside team on Tuesday.

The contest between the two clubs is seen as one of the most fiercely competed draws in English football. However, the gap between the two sides this season is at an all-time high.

While speaking on his YouTube channel Vibe with Five, the former Manchester captain admitted that the club is nowhere near the standards it had set under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ferdinand said:

"How have Man United fallen off like this? The fall from grace is unheralded, never been see before at this rate. It's alarming, but we've seen it coming. I keep hearing people going "yeah but it's Man United!" - that Man United ain't here now."

Liverpool comfortably cruised past the Red Devils at Anfield, who did not even get close to threatening the home side on a single occasion. Jurgen Klopp's side enjoyed over 70 per cent of possession in Tuesday's game and easily scored four goals past Manchester United's incompetent defense.

Ferdinand highlighted that Old Trafford has lost its lure. He stated that the club is no longer seen as a dream destination, with a significant bunch of players ready to leave the club in the summer. He said:

"I think there are 15 or so players getting ready to pack their bags and leave United. When was that ever happening before? It doesn't seem like anyone wants to be there, everyone is looking for a way out."

The BT Sport pundit believes resurrecting the club's reputation is going to be a herculean task for the incoming manager, who will have to be as impressive a brain as Albert Einstein.

The 43-year-old added:

"You sit there and think "what is it?". A new manager is coming in and he's got to be Einstein to change the fortunes of this club."

It is looking increasingly likely that Manchester United could miss out on Champions League football next season. They are currently placed sixth with 54 points and have played more games than Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who sit above them.

Erik ten Hag to take over the reigns at Manchester United from next season

The final negotiations are close to being completed between the Red Devils and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, who will replace Ralf Rangnick after the season. The German will then stay with the Premier League club for an additional two years in a consultancy role.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on April 18th via his Twitter that the Dutch club and Manchester United were discussing a €2 million clause for ten Hag's shift in the dugouts.

He also reported that Mitchell van der Gaag, currently the assistant manager at Ajax, is likely to follow the Dutchman to Old Trafford.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Paul Scholes on IG: "Finish 8th and give this man (Erik ten Hag) the time he needs... saddened by what's happening, unrecognisable football club."



Scholes doesn't even want CL, EL or Conference League football.



Wish ex-Utd players (pundits) will also give him time. Paul Scholes on IG: "Finish 8th and give this man (Erik ten Hag) the time he needs... saddened by what's happening, unrecognisable football club."Scholes doesn't even want CL, EL or Conference League football.Wish ex-Utd players (pundits) will also give him time. https://t.co/dAbWOMBCRz

The 52-year old asked the Red Devils to give him complete control over the incomings and outgoings at the club in the transfer market. Manchester United are said to have granted him his wish. If ten Hag was watching the game between Liverpool and his future side at Anfield, he would know exactly why Ferdinand is calling it a massive task to turn their fortunes around.

