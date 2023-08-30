"Everyone saw it" - Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro calls out referee after disallowed goal decision against Cristiano Ronaldo 

While Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in Al-Nassr's recent win against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League, the Portugal captain had a goal disallowed as well.

Luis Castro, the manager of Al-Alamy, voiced his displeasure at the strike being disallowed and said that there have been worse instances of a foul being committed in the lead up to a goal.

Speaking on the matter, he said (via O Jogo Portugal):

"Why did the referee disallow Cristiano's goal? In the Saudi League I saw a similar case: there was a stronger push than the one we saw today, but the referee validated the goal. I won't say more, but everyone saw it."

Ronaldo, however, continued his rich vein of goalscoring form. After netting a hat-trick in the previous game, he has now managed to score a brace against Al-Shabab.

Al-Alamy are now sixth in the SPL table courtesy of their win. The Riyadh-based club have six points on the board from four matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Al-Nassr's win

Al-Nassr, despite winning the Arab Cup of Champions, got off to a poor start in the Saudi Pro League, losing the first two league matches of their campaign. However, Castro's side are now back in the win column.

They have relied heavily on the goalscoring exploits of both Ronaldo and Sadio Mane as the superstar duo have been the team's attacking leaders for the past two matches. Ronaldo reacted to the latest win, writing on social media:

"What an amazing atmosphere in our stadium! Very happy to celebrate this win with our fans! Fantastic performance from the team! Vamooos Al-Nassr!"

Ronaldo has already netted 11 goals this campaign and is currently firing on all cylinders. With the greatest goalscorer in the history of football firing on all cyliders, fans could see Al-Alamy fetch better results during the 2023-24 season.