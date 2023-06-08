“Everyone tells me I look like Miles (Morales)” - Barcelona star claims people think he looks like Spiderman

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde recently claimed that many find similarities between him and Miles Morales. Morales is a fictional character from Marvel who is the beloved superhero Spiderman in 'Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse' movies.

Balde, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the top youngsters for the Blaugrana this season. He has been a regular presence on the left flank for the Catalan club. Balde was Xavi's first choice ahead of veteran campaigners like Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba in the recently concluded 2022-23 campaign.

The Spaniard, though, has an uncanny resemblance with Miles Morales. Balde recently said (h/t Reshad Rehman):

“Everyone tells me I look like Miles [Morales].

Balde made 44 appearances for Barcelona across competitions during the course of the 2022-23 season and helped keep 25 clean sheets. He also scored one goal and provided seven assists.

Balde, though, recently suffered an injury and will be out of action for six weeks. The youngster issued a statement after his setback, telling (via Be Soccer):

"I am doing quite well. I'll be back stronger than before."

Lionel Messi explained why he snubbed a return to Barcelona

Barcelona fans were hopeful that Lionel Messi will re-join the Spanish club upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

The Argentine, though, will join MLS club Inter Miami instead. In a recent interview, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner explained why he chose not to wait for Barcelona.

"I'm not sure if Barça did everything possible to make it happen, honestly; I just know what Xavi told me... I'm sure that there's people into the club that does NOT want me to return to Barça, considering that negative for the club," Messi said (via Fabrizio Romano)

He further said:

"I was dreaming of Barça return, yes; but I was never sure about that happening because I remember very well the story of August 2021, two years ago. I didn't want to tell my kids: we go back to Barcelona! And then, nothing. I was quiet."

Messi left Barca in 2021 after they were unable to renew his contract due to financial issues and La Liga's wage rules. He will now begin a new chapter in his career at Inter Miami. The move marked the end of his illustrious journey in European football.

