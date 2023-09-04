"Everyone thinks I am old school" - Roy Keane enraged by what he saw before Arsenal vs Manchester United clash 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was left bemused by the cordial behaviour between the Red Devils and Arsenal players in the tunnel before their Premier League clash on Sunday (September 3) at the Emirates.

Many of the players from both teams were either former teammates at another club or are international teammates, explaining their cordial and friendly relationships.

Just before the two sets of players trotted out onto the field, Manchester United's Serge Reguilon and Casemiro shook hands with Gunners' captain Martin Odegaard. Meanwhile, Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford shared a hug with England teammates Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice.

Keane, who had many infamous altercations with rival players - none more so than with Arsenal's Patrick Vieira in 2005 - found the player exchanges strange. The former Manchester United player told Sky Sports (as per football.london):

"Look, all jokes aside, I am looking in the tunnel there and look, everyone thinks I am old school, but you don't want to be chatting with people you are going into battle with because you are going to be kicking lumps out of each other."

"I'll shake your hand after the game, but not before you go into a battle. But hey, maybe these younger players will educate me."

Keane continued:

"I’m disgusted with players (scenes in the tunnel). You’re going to war, they’re hugging and kissing. Don’t even look at the opposition. You’re going into battle against them."

"The game hasn’t changed that much. The players have changed. You’re going to war against these players, and they’re hugging each other. Chat to them after the game, or don’t even chat to them after the game."

The game in question ended 3-1 for the Gunners.

How Arsenal vs Manchester United panned out

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal bossed early proceedings, but it was Manchester United who took the lead in the Premier League fixture.

Kai Havertz missed a presentable early chance to score his first goal for his new club. He then lost possession, and the visitors opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a superb strike from Rashford. However, the lead lasted all of 35 seconds as Odegaard caught the United defence napping, restoring parity as the two teams were level at the break.

In a rousing second half, Havertz had a penalty call reversed by VAR, while Alejandro Garnacho's strike for United was ruled out for offside. Arsenal's summer signing Declan Rice opened his account for the club with an opportunistic finish at the far post in the sixth minute of added time.

Five minutes later, Gabriel Jesus marked his return from a long injury layoff with a goal to confirm the result. The Gunners moved to fifth in the standings with ten points, two points behind leaders Manchester City (12) after four games, while United (6) are 11th.

Following the international break, United take on Brighton & Hove Albion at home on September 16, while the Gunners travel to Everton a day later.