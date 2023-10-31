"Everyone waited for a disasterclass only for Ronaldo put on a show" - Twitter explodes as Al-Nassr defeat Al-Ettifaq in King's League fixture

Twitter has reacted as Al-Nassr conquered Al-Ettifaq to book their place in the King Cup quarter-finals, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane helping the side.

Sadio Mane was the fulcrum of Al-Nassr's attacking force, coming alive in the extra-time period. His efforts culminated in the all-important strike that tipped the scales in their favor.

The first major moment of spectacle came at the cusp of half-time when Al-Nassr thought they'd edged ahead. Anderson Talisca found the net but was denied by the often controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR). The disallowed goal was surrounded by confusion, as Cristiano Ronaldo was ruled offside in the buildup.

Problems struck almost immediately after as Talisca was brandished a red card for a contentious foul and subsequent altercation. Initially given a yellow, the ref upgraded it to a red after reviewing the footage.

By the time the clock struck 90 minutes, tempers were frayed, reaching a crescendo in injury time. Ali Hazazi of Al-Ettifaq earned himself a facile red card following a tussle with Otavio. Discipline was noticeably absent from both sides, as harsh tackles and scuffles became more consistent.

Ultimately, it was Sadio Mane who would have the last laugh. A cross from the left was mishandled by an Al-Ettifaq defender, and Mane pounced at the far post. The deadlock shattered, and Al-Nassr emerged victorious.

Here's how Twitter erupted in response, with one fan saying:

"Everyone waited for a disasterclass only for Ronaldo put on a show."

Lionel Messi reflects on 'Great Battle' with Cristiano Ronaldo after capturing 8th Ballon d'Or

As Lionel Messi grasped his record-shattering 8th Ballon d'Or, it seemed to be with a tinge of finality. Edging out competition from Erland Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, the Argentine demigod solidified his legacy as perhaps the most decorated individual in the history of the sport.

Speaking to L'Equipe after winning the award, he discussed Ronaldo, saying (via GOAL):

"It was a great battle, from a sporting point of view. We fed off each other's rivalry because we're both great competitors. He, too, always wanted to win everything, all the time. It was a very enjoyable time for both of us and for everyone who loves football."

He continued:

"I think we deserve a lot of credit for having managed to stay at the top for so long. Because as they say, it's easy to get there. What's difficult is staying there. And we stayed at the top for ten, fifteen years. It's very difficult to stay at that level and it's spectacular. And I think it remains a good memory for all those who followed us."

Messi's latest Ballon d'Or win expands the gap between him and Ronaldo to three Golden Balls. While Ronaldo has claimed the prestigious honor five times, Messi has now outstripped him, winning it eight times.