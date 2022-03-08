"Everyone wants to come to Barcelona" - President Joan Laporta provides update on Erling Haaland pursuit

Barcelona are in the market for a striker at the moment and are reportedly intent on bringing Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland to the club this year. The Catalans have done well to secure shrewd and impressive signings so far but will need to go the extra mile for Haaland.

Erling Haaland is one of Europe's most promising talents at the moment. The Norwegian striker's exploits have piqued the interest of the continent's biggest clubs and Barcelona will be given a run for their money in the race to secure his signature.

Haaland has enjoyed an exceptional couple of seasons with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and is currently one of the league's most prolific strikers. The likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in signing Erling Haaland and will likely attempt to sign the striker in the upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona have made giant strides under Joan Laporta so far and pulled off their fair share of coups in the transfer market in January. With Xavi at the helm, Erling Haaland may well be tempted enough to contribute to what has become a definitive Catalan rebuild.

Joan Laporta issues confident statement as Barcelona pursue Erling Haaland

Haaland has been excellent this season

Joan Laporta has been bullish about Barcelona's aspirations in the transfer market. Despite the club's financial troubles, the likes of Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have joined Barcelona this year.

While Laporta remained typically cryptic in his statement about Erling Haaland, he has gone on to mention that with Barcelona, no signing can be ruled out.

"I can’t talk about players because then the price goes up. We’re going to reinforce. The important thing is that everyone wants to come to Barcelona."

Erling Haaland has scored an impressive 16 goals for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season. The Norwegian forward has also stepped up in the UEFA Champions League and could be the perfect fit for Barcelona.

Barcelona crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage this season and have endured one of the worst campaigns in recent history. The Catalans are in third place in the La Liga standings and are clearly in need of a world-class striker.

The Blaugrana have had their problems with finances in recent years but have managed to salvage their season to an extent. Erling Haaland will come at a massive price and Barcelona will need to pull a few strings to afford his astronomical transfer fee.

