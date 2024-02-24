"Everyone wants to play with the GOAT", "Messi influence >>" - Fans react as U-23 Argentina international joins Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi will have another Argentine teammate at Inter Miami after the MLS side completed the signing of U-23 international Federico Redondo from Argentinos Juniors. The Herons have chased the highly-rated young midfielder for weeks before beating European sides to his signing.

Inter Miami have recruited smartly since the summer of 2023, signing young players and veterans alike. The influence of Messi's signing on the quality of their transfers has been evident since then, as they have made quality additions to their squad in multiple positions.

Managed by Argentine manager Gerardo Martino, Inter Miami have managed to assemble a squad of quality players, some of whom are wanted in Europe. The most recent addition to this group is 20-year-old midfielder Redondo, whose father, Fernando, starred for Real Madrid in the past.

Inter Miami paid around $8 million to sign the young midfielder, who was coveted by multiple European sides, including Barcelona and AC Milan.

Fans have taken to X to talk about how Messi has influenced his compatriot to join him in Florida.

"Welcome to the best team In MLS with the Goat 🐐"

"Welcome.

Lonel messi will mentor you to the top"

Inter Miami have been active in the Argentine market since Messi arrived last summer from PSG. They signed Facundo Farias and Tomas Aviles from the Argentine league as part of their U-22 initiative shortly after Messi arrived.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi named most popular athlete in USA

Inter Miami really did hit the jackpot when they got Lionel Messi to sign for them last summer. This translated to immediate success on the pitch in a debut performance witnessed by several American superstars.

Sports research polling company SSRS found out that for the first time in their 30 years of polling data, a football player is the most popular athlete in the USA. The 36-year-old joins the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Peyton Manning, Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry and Tom Brady in reaching the top.

Lionel Messi had VIP spectators in his side's season opener against Real Salt Lake on the other night. Hollywood great Will Smith made the trip to the DRV PNK Stadium to watch the great Argentine star play.