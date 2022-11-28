"Everyone has weaknesses" - Gareth Bale feels Wales can shock England in 2022 FIFA World Cup showdown

Wales captain Gareth Bale is adamant that his side are capable of shocking England in their 2022 FIFA World Cup crunch clash on Tuesday, 29 November.

The Dragons have not beaten their neighbors since 1984 and need to do so to progress to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Rob Page's men need to beat England by a four-goal margin and hope Iran and the USA draw their final match in order to advance from the group stages.

It has been a disappointing FIFA World Cup campaign for Wales, who drew 1-1 with the USA in their opener thanks to Bale's late penalty.

They followed that result up with a dramatic 2-0 defeat to Iran in their second Group B clash at the FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, England made a scintillating start by thrashing the Iranians 6-2, but came undone against the States in their follow-up game with a drab 0-0 draw.

Bale has raised the stakes for Wales ahead of their showdown with their neighbors.

The 33-year-old has alluded to shocks already occurring at the tournament, such as Saudi Arabia's 2-1 win over Argentina.

He said (via the Independent):

“There’s been a few shocks in the tournament already and there’s no reason why we can’t do the same."

The Los Angeles FC winger continued by explaining that Wales have done their homework in assessing the Three Lions ahead of the encounter:

"Everyone has weaknesses. We’ve done our homework and had meetings, and I’m sure they’ve done the same with us. We know how difficult it will be. England are a very good team, They’re one of the favourites to win the tournament."

Bale concluded:

“We are under no illusions it will be hard, we’re going to give everything like we always do.”

Marcus Rashford reacts to England being booed after their 0-0 draw with the USA in the FIFA World Cup

Rashford on the Three Lions being booed

England slumbered to a 0-0 draw against the USA in a performance that left much to be admired.

After a brilliant display against Iran, there were expectations that Gareth Southgate's side would blitz the Stars and Stripes away.

However, the USA were much the better side, with England registering eight shots to their opponents' 10 and managing just three on target.

They enjoyed the vast percentage of possession but did nothing with the ball in a game that left fans venting their frustrations.

Supporters booed the Three Lions after their woeful display, and Rashford explained that the reactions were unnecessary as the team knew they played badly.

He said, (via BBC Sport):

“I feel like if we play well in the next game, that USA game will be forgotten."

The Manchester United forward added:

“It’s not a nice feeling. But to be honest we don’t need fans to boo us to know we have not played well. It was a feeling that was mutual among the group – that we could have done better.

