"Everyone will be silent, I have every confidence" - Erik ten Hag backs Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after disappointing start to season 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists that Cristiano Ronaldo will recover from his disappointing start to the 2022-23 season.

The Dutchman is confident that the Portuguese superstar will return to the stellar form he has maintained over the course of his extensive and decorated career.

Although Ten Hag has spoken so highly of Ronaldo, the former Real Madrid winger has found little game time so far this season. He has recorded 207 minutes on the pitch spread over six Premier League appearances this campaign.

Erik ten Hag has "every confidence" in Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Manchester derby "If he plays well everyone will be silent" 🤫Erik ten Hag has "every confidence" in Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Manchester derby "If he plays well everyone will be silent" 🤫Erik ten Hag has "every confidence" in Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Manchester derby 🌟 https://t.co/776nDzpFA3

The Manchester United boss has largely chosen Marcus Rashford over Ronaldo this term. The Portugal international has only featured once in Ten Hag's starting XI so far (against Brentford on August 13).

However, Ten Hag still believes Cristiano Ronaldo will get back to scoring goals and breaking records.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Dutchman said (via GOAL):

"It’s quite normal. We had lots of players perform well for their nations. Some players who are maybe in a less shape, but one who can deal with that is Cristiano Ronaldo."

He added:

"His whole career the whole world looks at him and has high expectations of him and I’m sure he will come back. His whole career he scores and does well and everyone will be silent. I have every confidence."

Ronaldo has scored only one goal in eight appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season.

The Portugal international has also struggled to perform for his national side in the UEFA Nations League, failing to score in the encounter against Spain.

Former Manchester United defender urges Ten Hag to bench Cristiano Ronaldo against Manchester City

Former Manchester United defender Paul McGrath has urged manager Erik ten Hag to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in his side's derby against Manchester City in the Premier League.

The retired Irishman wrote in his Sunday World column:

"Even as I write these words, I know they are going to come back and bite me because Cristiano Ronaldo will score a hat-trick today. But, actually, I wouldn’t start the great man in the Manchester derby."

Independent.ie @Independent_ie Paul McGrath: 'You have to say that Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and others didn’t do a lot to show they deserve their starting places back as United lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad in the Europa League last Thursday night' buff.ly/3dbua2S Paul McGrath: 'You have to say that Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and others didn’t do a lot to show they deserve their starting places back as United lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad in the Europa League last Thursday night' buff.ly/3dbua2S

He continued:

"I’d keep him for the last 20 minutes, or so, when he could come on and do serious damage to a tiring Manchester City defense at the Etihad. Of course, my scenario gambles that United will still be alive in the match by then against Erling Haaland and co."

Manchester United are currently sixth in the standings and will look to move up the league table as they face Manchester City at the Etihad.

