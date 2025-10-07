“Everything was already done and I had signed for Barcelona” - Real Madrid forward reveals how he first agreed transfer to rivals

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has revealed that he had signed for Barcelona before Los Blancos made a move. The Brazilian stated that his decision was made as soon as he got the call from Real Madrid, as it had been his childhood dream to join the club.

Speaking to AS, Rodrygo said that everything was agreed to join Barcelona when he was at Santos. He added that his plan changed swiftly after getting the call from Real Madrid, as he did not hesitate in changing his decision and said:

“Before signing for Madrid, everything was already done and I had signed for Barcelona. It’s true. But my father told me that Madrid had called us and that I had to choose. It was very easy for me. I knew what I wanted and what my dream was. I didn’t hesitate. And here I am."

Rodrygo added that the Catalan side are a great club, and he has a lot of respect for them. He said:

“I was at Santos and I started playing well. Barça came after me and I’ve always said that it’s a great club and that I have a lot of respect for them. But Madrid was my dream and my decision was easy to make. I couldn’t wait any longer for Madrid and when the time came, we did what we had to do.”

Rodrygo has three years left on his contract at Real Madrid, but his playing time has been reduced under Xabi Alonso.

Rodrygo makes bold prediction for Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has stated that they need to put last season behind them and focus on beating Barcelona later this month. He believes that both sides have a great team now, and added that they have everything planned to win, telling AS:

"It's best to forget about last season. We know we weren't up to scratch, especially in the Clásicos. We weren't comfortable against them. It's true that last year it was the other way around, and we won all four Clásicos, although we have to admit they're better now and have a better team, with much more confidence."

"But we also have a great team. It's going to be a tough game, but we're playing at the Bernabéu in front of our fans, and we have to show what we're capable of, planning everything well to beat them no matter what. We're at home."

Rodrygo has faced Barcelona 15 times in his career, winning eight matches and losing six. He has scored three times against the Catalan side, while also providing five assists.

