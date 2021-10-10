''Everything is based on individual quality'- Danny Blind slams Solskjaer for lacking 'tactical plan and identity' at Manchester United

Netherlands assistant coach Danny Blind has heavily criticised Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his lack of tactical planning and ideas. United have endured an uninspiring start to their 2021-22 campaign despite signing most of their top transfer targets this summer.

Danny Blind, the father of former Manchester United left-back Daley Blind, believes United have regressed since Solskjaer took over the reins at Old Trafford permanently in 2019.

"What's the identity of this Manchester United team? What is his plan? It is exactly that what is missing with Solskjaer. There is not a tactical plan. His team are not able to put pressure on their opponents like Manchester City," said Blind.

"It does not always have to be full pressing, but we don't see any of it; everything in the United team is based on individual qualities of players. They have those qualities, and it often gets a result for the team. But it is never a team result. It has not been looking good in a number of matches. United struggle to be dominant; that is the whole problem."

Manchester United have suffered a dip in form after a bright start. The Red Devils have put in many sub-par performances in recent weeks. A 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford has left United in fourth place in the 2021-22 Premier League table.

Solskjaer's decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba out of United's starting XI against an in-form Everton team drew heavy criticism from fans and pundits.

Manchester United could look at Antonio Conte as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United vs Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Since being hired as Manchester United's permanent manager in the summer of 2019, Solskjaer led the club to a third-place finish in the 2019-20 Premier League and a second-place finish last season.

Despite his failure to win a trophy yet, Solskjaer has assembled one of the best Manchester United squads in recent history. Consider the spate of arrivals this summer, the Norwegian will be expected to lead United to silverware this season.

Manchester United have shown their support towards Solskjaer in recent years, but could opt to sack him if results do not improve.

The 13-time Premier League winners have the squad to challenge for the league title this season. But United have lacked unity, cohesion and direction in their performances and style of play. That could impact their chances of winning the league title.

