"Everything he does is to become better" - Mikel Arteta suggests 'humble' Arsenal star has all the qualities to be named club captain 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Martin Odegaard possesses all the qualities needed to become the club’s captain in the near future. The 23-year-old midfielder is already captaining his national side Norway.

Arteta credits Odegaard's approach both on and off the pitch, which could be vital to becoming a leader in the coming times. The Gunners' manager said the following in regards to Martin Odegaard:

"The way he lives his profession, the way he likes to play football and everything he does is to become better. He has still a big margin. He wants it probably more than anyone else on that pitch, every single day. He will be top, top."

He added:

"He certainly has all the qualities to do that. Talking to his national team coach and how highly they speak of him. He walks through the corridor and everybody loves him. He is such a nice, humble guy and he leads with the way he is. It is very natural for him and that will come."

Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal permanently from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 for a fee of around £30 million. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder was on loan at the Emirates Stadium towards the end of the previous season.

The Norwegian international has had a decent season for the Gunners. Odegaard has contributed four goals and four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal will need to announce a new club captain sooner rather than later. The club's former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona in the January transfer window. This saw fellow forward Alexandre Lacazette take over the armband for the remainder of the season.

However, it is worth mentioning that Lacazette currently has just six months remaining on his current contract at the club. The Frenchman looks destined to leave the club at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Arsenal secured a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League

Arsenal secured a 2-1 win over fellow London side Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. Goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka were enough for the Gunners to secure all three points against the newly-promoted side.

The win has put Arsenal in a strong position to challenge for a place in the top four. As things stand, they are sixth in the standings, having amassed 42 points from 23 matches. Mikel Arteta's side are just four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United but have three games in hand over the Red Devils.

