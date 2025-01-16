"Everything changes in two or three matches" - Arsenal's David Raya responds when asked if team can catch Liverpool in PL title race

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya believes his team can catch Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title this season. Following the Gunners' North London derby victory on Wednesday (January 15), they're second in the table, four points behind the Reds, who have a game in hand.

This win was particularly important with the Merseyside outfit dropping points in their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest away on Tuesday. When asked if Arsenal could catch their title rivals after their latest win, Raya said (via The Echo):

"Yes, of course. In football, everything can happen. Three weeks ago, people were saying that Liverpool had the title in their hands. But it is just football and everything changes in two or three matches."

He added:

"We have to focus on ourselves, try and win every game, and see where we are at the end of the season. We don't want to think too far ahead because that will play badly against us. We have to live in the present, that's the most important thing."

The Gunners need to kick on and go on a winning run in their next few matches to pile on the pressure. They host Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium for their next league tie on Saturday, January 18.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot's side will be tasked with the tricky challenge of traveling to Bretford for their upcoming clash on the same day.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta comments on title race with Liverpool after North London derby win

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is of the opinion that the Gunners are truly in a title race with Liverpool following their North London derby win. When asked if they were contenders, he said (via Liverpool.com):

"Yes, we are."

"There is so much to play for and we can see how difficult it is to win. When you have opportunities [to close the gap] you have to take them. We are on a really consistent run in the Premier League."

While the north London side have managed to remain in the hunt for the title, injury woes could hamper their progress in the coming weeks. Arteta is without star man Bukayo Saka and has also lost Gabriel Jesus to an ACL injury.

Arsenal have also been without Ben White for many weeks as he's suffering a knee issue. The 17-year-old academy product Ethan Nwaneri, who showed promise this campaign, is also out with a muscle problem.

