“Everything is fine” - Super agent Jorge Mendes shares update on Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona contract situation 

Super agent Jorge Mendes has shared an update on Lamine Yamal's contract situation at Barcelona. The Catalan giants are keenly concerned about the young prodigy's future with the team, and they have made it a priority to offer him a new contract and keep him around.

Ad

Mendes, who has held talks with the Catalan side on the player's behalf, expects that he will extend his stay. After a four-hour meeting with Barcelona president Joan Laporta in Lisbon, the super agent informed the press that negotiations were going according to plan. He told Relevo (via Football Espana):

“We have only spoken about Lamine Yamal and everything is fine. He is going to renew, he is going to renew."

Ad

Trending

Lamine Yamal cannot renew the contract he is currently on, due to his age. There were plans for Barca to lock him into a new contract lasting until 2030 after his 18th birthday (July 13, 2025). According to reports (via Football Espana), a provisional agreement has already been in place.

However, his meteoric rise to a central figure for Barcelona has prompted Mendes to seek better terms moving forward. This season, he has been in tip-top form, scoring 11 goals and creating 16 assists in 35 games. The Blaugrana are understandably motivated to secure Lamine Yamal's future, and the four-hour meeting seems to have gone to plan.

Ad

Hansi Flick rejects talk of ‘easy’ Champions League path for Barcelona

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has rejected suggestions that the Blaugrana have an easy path to the UEFA Champions League final. The Catalonian club are headed for Lisbon this Wednesday (March 5) for the Round of 16 first leg, where they face Benfica.

They hope to move one step closer towards the trophy, having failed to win the continental tournament since 2015. Speaking ahead of the tie, Flick said in his press competition (via FlashScore):

Ad

"I think in this phase there's no easy game, every team deserves to be here at this stage, and I think Benfica too. Benfica is a fantastic team, tomorrow we play in a great stadium and it's really a special atmosphere there.

"Their (fans) push the team on a lot, supporting them and it will be really tough tomorrow, hard work for us."

Barcelona struggled to beat Benfica in the group stage game, eventually winning 5-4, thanks to a late goal from Raphinha. If the Blaugrana get past Benfica, a clash against Borussia Dortmund or Lille awaits them in the quarter-finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback