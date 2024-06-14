"Everything is missing" - Ronaldinho delivers grim verdict on Brazil ahead of Copa America 2024

Ronaldinho has suggested Brazil will falter at Copa America 2024 and isn't interested in watching how they perform in the United States. He analyzed Selecao's prospects, which doesn't make for pretty reading.

The Barcelona legend was asked what he expects from Dorival Junior's men at Copa America this summer. He was adamant he wouldn't be watching any of his nation's games (via @SelecaoTalk):

"I'm not going to watch any of the games, everything is missing, determination, joy, not playing well. I’m not even going to watch one game."

Brazil heads to Copa America 2024 during a difficult period. They sit sixth in the South American 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification table and have won just two of their last eight games.

Selecao have won just one Copa America in the last 17 years and will be without Neymar for this year's competition. The five-time World Champions' all-time top scorer is still recovering from a ruptured cruciate ligament.

Junior's men start their campaign in Group D and should advance to the knockout stages despite Ronaldinho's reservations. In the group stages, they face Costa Rica (June 25), Paraguay (June 29), and Colombia (July 3).

They do boast the Ballon d'Or favorite Vinicius Junior in their squad, and he was excellent for Real Madrid last season. Their squad is youthful, and attack is their strongest area, as Rodrygo, Endrick, and Raphinha are options.

Ronaldinho was part of a formidable Canarinho team that won the World Cup (2002) and Copa America (1999). He played with legends such as Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo, and Roberto Carlos.

The new generation of Brazilian talent are perhaps not at that level as they head to Copa America 2024. They are under massive pressure to perform amid a disappointing spell.

Brazil were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by the USA ahead of Copa America 2024

Dorival Junior's men failed to beat Copa America hosts USA.

Brazil's final game before Copa America 2024 ended in a 1-1 draw against the USA at Camping World Stadium in Florida. Selecao had 25 shots at goal but were wasteful in possession.

Rodrygo opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a fine strike thanks to Raphinha's assist. USMNT Christian Pulisic pounced with an equalizer nine minutes later when he fired a free kick past Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The nine-time Copa America winners have endured topsy-turvy form since their quarterfinal exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This draw came after a 3-2 friendly win against Mexico with Andreas Pereira, Gabriel Martinelli, and Endrick on the scoresheet.