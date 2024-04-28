“Everything is possible at Tottenham” - Ex-Arsenal captain makes bold claim on how Spurs can win Premier League next season

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas believes Tottenham Hotspur can be in contention for the Premier League title next season if they can strengthen their squad depth this summer.

Gallas, who played across London for the Gunners, Chelsea, and Spurs, recently said (via football.london):

"I think everything is possible at Tottenham next season. But if you want to have a team that is capable of fighting for the Premier League title, then you need to look at the depth of your squad. Tottenham will need to bring in more players if they want to challenge for the title. They will need reinforcements. If you look at the teams fighting for the title this season, their squads are stronger than Tottenham's. I think the fans can dream under the management of Postecoglou."

Tottenham have had an interesting first season under Ange Postecoglou. The Australian manager has received praise for his attractive brand of football, but retractors have questioned if Spurs' defense could stop them from becoming a league-challenging force.

Spurs will, however, require time to gel and acquire the needed players to be able to compete with teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta pleased with Premier League win over Tottenham despite nervy finish

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was pleased his side held on for a victory in their north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, April 28. The Gunners went 3-0 ahead in the first half, but two second-half goals from Spurs made it a close finish for the title hopefuls.

Talking to the press after the game, the Spanish tactician said about his nerves towards the game's end (via football.london):

"I was praying. There were so many Spurs players in the box. It was a really emotional game. A very tough place to come, an incredible atmosphere and a great team to play against. 3-0 up you're in control of the game, you come in the second half and we’re dominating the game and creating chances, then an individual error happens that clicks something. It puts a wrong message in your brain."

The Arsenal manager added:

"Then we started to deal with the situation better, but they got another one and then it’s game on. Then they have the players and the courage to put a lot of players forward. We had to dig in and suffer and react. I'm very pleased with the way the team has done it."

Arsenal sit on top of the table, one point ahead of reigning champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand. The Lilywhites, on the other hand, are fifth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played two games more.