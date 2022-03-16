“Everything you seem to do there seems to be a problem” – Rio Ferdinand delivers verdict on Manchester United star who needs ‘little bit of luck’

Rio Ferdinand believes defender and club captain Harry Maguire needs a bit of luck to turn things around at Manchester United. The Red Devils legend compared Maguire's situation to his own during his playing days. He added that he got help from his keeper and his defensive partners to get back on track.

Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City for a record £80 million in 2019. The Englishman was handed the captaincy as well but has failed to prove he is worth the price the Red Devils paid for him.

Ferdinand sympathized with the defender and compared it to situations during his time on the pitch. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Vibe with Five, he said:

"There are moments in careers, and Harry Maguire is going through it now, where everything you seem to do there seems to be a problem or a mistake. Every mistake you make gets punished and highlighted."

He added:

"Sometimes, I went through my career where I was making mistakes, but they didn't score, the keeper pulled me out of it or [Nemanja] Vidic made a tackle. That is what happens in teams. Maguire needs a little bit of luck to get out of this dip in form that he is having right now."

Rio Ferdinand on Harry Maguire's latest mistake at Manchester United

Harry Maguire was at fault on Saturday when he scored an own goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The defender stuck a leg out and the ball deflected off it into the net, leveling the score 2-2 for Spurs.

Luckily, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a thumping header late in the game to complete his hat-trick and help the Red Devils win 3-2 at Old Trafford. Ferdinand spoke about the own goal on his channel and said:

"He could have left it, maybe, but someone else could have been behind him to score it. Listen, those positions are hard for the defenders. You could say that he has to get back in there quicker, I don't know. But it is hard to put the blame on him."

Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the second leg of their R16 tie in the Champions League with all eyes set on the next round.

