“Everything he seems to touch turns to gold” - Shay Given hails ‘brilliant’ Liverpool star

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given has hailed Liverpool forward Diogo Jota for his brilliant performance in the Reds' Premier League clash against Bournemouth at the weekend. The Portuguese contributed two goals and one assist to inspire the Reds to an emphatic 4-0 victory away from home.

Recall that Liverpool were recently rocked by the news of Mohamed Salah picking up an injury while representing his country at the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament. The club has confirmed that the Egyptian could spend up to four weeks on the sidelines.

In his absence the Reds need other players to step up in front of goal and the clash with Bournemouth gave us a glimpse of what to expect in the coming weeks. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez rose to the occasion and both bagged a brace in a very satisfying performance.

Speaking on The Kelly & Wrighty Show, Shay Given praised Jota's finishing skills but insisted that was not yet convinced about Nunez.

“Jota started as a 9, Klopp made the change at half-time and put him out on the right and that made a big difference,” Given said. “I’m still not sure about Nunez, I know he scored two yesterday [Sunday] and he’s got good figures but I still think he’s not a natural goal-scorer if that makes sense.

"But you look at his partner Jota, he looks the most natural goal scorer maybe in the league everything he seems to touch turns to gold. He’s a brilliant striker and a very natural finisher," he added.

So far this season, Jota has played 22 games for Liverpool in all competitions, recording 11 goals and four assists to his name. Nunez, meanwhile, has made 31 appearances for the Reds on all fronts, contributing 10 goals and as many assists.

Liverpool eyeing move for Real Madrid defender: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger. According to TEAMTalk, the Reds are in pole position to snap up the defender and lure him back to the Premier League.

The report claims that Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the German international and is putting pressure on the board to get the deal done. The player's contract with the Spanish giants will run until the summer of 2026.

Rudiger is said to be having a disagreement with Real Madrid over a salary increase which could potentially open the door for Liverpool to lure him away from the Santiago Bernabeu.