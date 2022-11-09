"Everything was against us today" - Xavi hits out at referees after Barcelona's win over Osasuna

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez shared his thoughts on their 2-1 win over Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium in La Liga on Tuesday (November 8).

The Blaugrana had to grind out a crucial win after the match began in terrible fashion for them. David Garcia gave the hosts an early lead in the sixth minute.

Barca's talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski then collected two yellow cards and was sent off in the 31st minute.

Gerard Pique, who was on the bench for the game, was sent off at halftime as well for arguing with the officials. This was his final game before retirement and it ended in an eventful manner.

Barcelona, meanwhile, made a stunning comeback in the second half as goals from Pedri and Raphinha secured all three points for them.

After the game, Xavi was all praise for his side as they dealt with multiple adversities in the game. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I am really proud of the team, of the family that we are inside the dressing room. Everything was against us today: the refereeing decisions, the goal, going down to 10."

He added:

“We were intelligent. We took our moments well and were clinical with the chances we had. We were solid in the second half, worked hard and we will be leaders during the World Cup break. It’s a team win today. I am very proud.”

Xavi takes a dig at referees after Barcelona's win over Osasuna

Xavi didn't hold back on the refereeing decisions that went against his side against Osasuna as well. He believes Marcos Alonso was fouled when Osasuna scored the first goal from a corner.

He was also unsure about Lewandowski's red card and claimed that officials should be asked to explain their decisions after the match.

The Barcelona boss said:

“I am told their goal is a clear foul, a block on [Alonso] at the corner. The red card? In my opinion it is dubious. But it doesn’t matter what I say.

"What’s important is what the referee thinks, who won’t speak today. I think they should have to come out and explain decisions because a lot is at stake.”

Barcelona are now at the top of the La Liga table with a five-point lead over rivals Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

