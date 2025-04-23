“Everything will be decided” - Andres Iniesta gives honest opinion on Barcelona treble chase

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has given his honest opinion about the club's chase for a historic treble this season. The former Spanish midfielder reckoned that it is a difficult ambition, but not impossible for the Catalan giants.

Hansi Flick's first season at Barcelona has been nothing short of electrifying. The German tactician has made the Blaugrana a huge force to be reckoned with in European football with his aggressive attacking system.

As it stands, Barca are still active in every competition this season. They currently sit at the top of the Liga table with 76 points. They've also made it into the final of the Copa del Rey as well as the semifinals of the Champions League.

Given how close they are, talks of a potential treble are beginning to gain momentum and Andres Iniesta feels it is no exaggeration.

"It is not an exaggeration to talk about a treble because of what the team transmits,” the Spaniard said via Mundo Deportivo. “They are leaders in La Liga, Copa del Rey finalists and are in the semi-finals of the Champions League."

The former Barcelona captain went on to add that winning all three trophies is no mean feat, while looking forward to the rest of the season.

“It’s difficult to win a treble but hopefully we can feel that feeling. In the next games everything will be decided,” added the Spaniard.

If Barcelona manage to win the treble this season, they will become the first club in European football history to win a 'treble of trebles' after achieving the feat under Pep Guardiola in 2009 and Luis Enrique in 2015.

What is next for Barcelona?

The Catalan giants can take a giant step towards their treble ambition this weekend by beating Real Madrid in the final of the Copa del Rey at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday (April 26). They've beaten the Galacticos twice already this term and will be confident heading into the clash.

Following that, Hansi Flick's men will lock horns with Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final face-off next week on Wednesday (April 30). They'll then take on Real Valladolid in La Liga action on May 3 before heading to Italy for the second leg of their clash with Inter on May 6.

Meanwhile, with 5 games to go, Barcelona are in a good position to claim the Liga title this season. They've established a seven-point lead over Real Madrid, who have one outstanding fixture. It'd be interesting to see how things shape up in the next few weeks.

