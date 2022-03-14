"Everything they wished Bruno was" - Fans laud Arsenal star for playing football in its 'purest form' against Leicester

Football fans online heaped praise on Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard following his performance against Leicester City in the Premier League.

The Gunners secured a 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium with Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette scoring the goals.

However, Martin Odegaard was the star of the show. The Norwegian international created six chances in the game, more than any other player on the pitch.

The 23-year-old midfielder also provided 27 passes into the final third for the Gunners' attackers to chase. He was at the center of everything Mikel Arteta's side created as they secured yet another league win.

Fans on Twitter were delighted to see Odegaard running the game with his brilliant passing range and creativity. Here are some tweets in that regard:

𝙂𝙖𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩 @AfcGabeast @Arsenal Why do we even vote this? Just declare him motm before kick off every game. @Arsenal Why do we even vote this? Just declare him motm before kick off every game.

LTArsenal™ @ltarsenal Some of things Martin Odegaard did on this Emirates pitch today was football in its purest form. Some of things Martin Odegaard did on this Emirates pitch today was football in its purest form.

JonnyUtd @JonnyFX1 Odegaard is everything they wished Bruno was. Idgaf argue with yourselves! Odegaard is everything they wished Bruno was. Idgaf argue with yourselves!

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Partey-Odegaard interview my technical demons linking up again🥲 Partey-Odegaard interview my technical demons linking up again🥲

chief @chief_afc Odegaard is shitting on me and half the premier leagues defences weekly now Odegaard is shitting on me and half the premier leagues defences weekly now

Tony Soprano @SVCarbaholic This Odegaard clinic. Playmaking ain’t dead This Odegaard clinic. Playmaking ain’t dead 😍😍😍

Abiyu @AhBeeYou odegaard is DIFF gravy odegaard is DIFF gravy

Β R Δ V Ο ♛ 6 @sadaat__said Martin Odegaard man is an artist pure ozil vibes and not even in his prime yet Martin Odegaard man is an artist pure ozil vibes and not even in his prime yet 🙌

Martin Odegaard was one of several new players Arsenal signed in the summer transfer window prior to the start of the season. The 23-year-old midfielder joined the Gunners from Real Madrid for a fee of £30 million.

Odegaard did spend six months on loan at the Emirates Stadium last season before the club decided to sign him permanently.

Odegaard has been one of the best players under Mikel Arteta this season. The former Real Madrid prodigy has scored five goals and provided four assists in 25 matches across all competitions.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is currently trusting the young players in the squad to come good. The core of this young squad includes Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal lead the race for Premier League's fourth spot

Following their win against Leicester City, Arsenal have jumped above Manchester United into fourth place in the standings.

The Gunners have currently accumulated 51 points from 26 matches. As things stand, they are a point ahead of Manchester United but also have three games in hand over the Red Devils.

Mikel Arteta's side are in pole position to secure a top-four berth this season. They are currently one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League, having won five consecutive games.

It is worth noting that Arsenal are currently without any sort of European football for the first time in 25 years. The Gunners were deprived of European football after finishing eighth in the Premier League last season.

This season they look destined to qualify for any European competition. However, qualification to the Champions League will be the icing on the cake. The Gunners have not played in Europe's premier club competition since the 2016-17 season.

