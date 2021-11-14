"Evra and Vidic are examples" - Rio Ferdinand backs Jadon Sancho to come good for Manchester United despite slow start

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has backed Jadon Sancho to produce the goods for the club in the near future despite his disappointing start to life at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho is yet to register a goal or assist in 13 appearances for Manchester United this season. The Red Devils spent £73 million to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer and expected the winger to have an immediate impact on the club's fortunes and results.

Sancho has, however, struggled to cope with the physicality and speed of the Premier League. Ferdinand believes Sancho will come good for Manchester United and should take inspiration from Reds defenders Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra.

The duo endured difficult starts to life at Old Trafford but went on to become legends of the club.

"There's no doubting Jadon's ability, no doubting his desire. That's all there. But sometimes when you go to a football club you need all the other bits of the jigsaw to fit in. And at the moment they arent fitting in to their perfect places. I think that will come, I think that will be a matter of time," Ferdinand told Sportsmail.

"Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic are the examples that he needs to lean on and be shown. There are loads of players that came into United and didn't [perform straight away]. Patrice and Nemanja are two great examples from my generation."

Jadon Sancho scored 50 goals and provided 65 assists in 137 appearances during his four-year spell with Borussia Dortmund. He developed into one of the most promising young attackers in world football during his time with the Bundesliga club.

Sancho has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford after a string of disappointing performances. The 21-year-old is, however, likely to be given time to settle in and prove himself.

Manchester United's results and the mood around Old Trafford are having an impact on youngsters like Sancho

Despite signing most of their top transfer targets this summer, Manchester United have endured a poor start to the 2021-22 campaign. The Red Devils are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table and have already lost four games this season in the league.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be sacked by the club in the near future unless he can turn things around.

The sour mood around Old Trafford is likely to have an impact on youngsters such as Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

Jadon Sancho has been unable to live up to expectations and has been heavily scrutinized for his performances since joining Manchester United.

Mason Greenwood, on the other hand, has suffered a massive dip in form after enduring a promising start to the campaign.

