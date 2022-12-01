Ex-Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund man among candidates to be appointed Liverpool's next sporting director: Reports

Liverpool are currently exploring options to appoint their new sporting director amid the imminent departure of their current director Julian Ward. According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund chief scout Sven Mislitant has appeared among the names being considered by the Reds.

Recent reports have claimed that Liverpool's sporting director Julian Ward is set to step down from his role after just a few months in office, leaving the club with no other option but to find a replacement.

Amid the situation, several names have been linked with the job at Anfield over the last few days. Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg has finally confirmed that former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund man Sven Mislitant is indeed among the candidates to replace Julian Ward as Liverpool's sporting director.

"Excl. News #Mislintat: He is a candidate in order to replace Ward as a Sporting Director at #LFC in summer 2023! No concrete negotiations yet but he‘s open for Liverpool. Relation to Klopp still brilliant. They have worked together in Dortmund (08-15)."

Liverpool will need to act fast in their quest to appoint their new technical chief. The Reds are currently undergoing a difficult period and will need an experienced head to lead their restructuring project.

The Premier League giants will need to strengthen their options at the center of the pitch after having suffered a serious blow in that department when injuries struck this season.

Rumors have it that they've highlighted Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham, as their priority target to paper the crack in the midfield. The likes of Konrad Laimer, Houssem Aouar, and Florian Neuhaus have also been rumored to be on their radar. It remains to be seen who they'll end up signing.

Liverpool must bounce back immediately after the World Cup

It hasn't been the best of starts for Jurgen Klopp's men this term.

The Reds have no margin for error. As it stands, they occupy sixth position in the Premier League table 22 points in 14 games.

Arsenal have proven that they mean business with their explosive start to the season. The likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United look determined to secure a place in the Champions League next term. This leaves Jurgen Klopp's men with serious competition for a top-four spot.

Hence, they'll need to get back in shape immediately after the World Cup concludes next month to fight and salvage their season. Only time will tell how they'll fare.

