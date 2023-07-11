Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger spotted enjoying vacation with bikini-clad mystery woman in Greece

Seen basking under the Grecian sun, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was spotted relaxing next to an unidentified woman in a bikini, according to The Sun.

The legendary manager has seized the opportunity to step away from his work with FIFA to temporarily relax on the golden beaches of Mykonos, Greece. The anonymous brunette seen keeping him company donned a brown bikini as she sunbathed next to Wenger on a beach lounger.

He lay reclined in a white shirt, sunglasses shielding his eyes from the intense Mediterranean sunlight. In a moment caught on camera, according to The Sun, a brazen beachgoer unabashedly decided to go topless, seated right next to the veteran coach.

After a dip in the sea, Arsene Wenger wrapped himself in a towel and relaxed again on the beach. As far as his personal life is concerned, he severed ties with his ex-spouse Annie Brosterhous in 2015 after half a decade of marriage.

Following his decision to leave the Gunners, Wenger took up the mantle as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development in November 2019. His reign thus far has been popularized by a radical suggestion to rewrite the offside rule. The proposed rule will consider the entirety of the attacker's body for offside infringements.

Wenger's tenure with the Gunners ended in 2018 after an awe-inspiring 22-year spell, clinching three Premier League trophies and a total of seven FA Cups.

Arsene Wenger set to join Arsenal's pantheon of bronze statues

The Emirates is set to immortalize its celebrated former manager Arsene Wenger with a specially commissioned bronze statue. The Gunners have been crafting this emblem of honour, aiming to unveil it in sync with the 20th commemoration of the Invincible season, according to The Athletic.

Fans, near and far, will catch their first glimpse of the finished statue through a digital unveiling, making the momentous occasion accessible to the global Arsenal faithful. Wenger, flanked by family, friends, and the legendary members of the Invincibles, will later grace a private ceremony organized for a more intimate celebration.

Arsene Wenger's influence ran deep during his 22-year reign at Arsenal, but none more resonant than the monumental Invincible achievement of the 2003-04 season. His team remained undefeated throughout the entire league season, setting a standard that has not been reached again.

Wenger's exit from Arsenal in 2018 was a jarring affair, and he distanced himself from the club afterwards. However, last season marked a pivotal step towards reconciliation when he returned to the Emirates to watch a match for the first time in four and a half years.

Wenger's statue will join the existing pantheon of Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Thierry Henry, and Herbert Chapman that grace the stadium grounds.

