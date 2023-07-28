Ex-Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez close to agreeing Premier League return: Reports

Former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has reportedly agreed a deal with Premier League club Nottingham Forest (via The Sun).

According to El Futbolero, the Chile international has received offers from Turkish sides Galatasaray and Besiktas.

Galatasaray is playing in the UEFA Champions League next season. However, Sanchez is willing to forego participation in the highest club competition in Europe for a return to England.

The former Barcelona man played in the Premier League from 2014 to 2020, during which he lined up for Premier League giants, Arsenal and Manchester United.

He moved in 2014 to the Emirates Stadium from Barcelona for a reported fee of €42.5 million (via transfermarkt). His most successful spell was with the Gunners, which saw him score 80 goals and provide 45 assists from 166 appearances. What came as a shock to many fans, the 34-year-old chose to join the club's English rivals Manchester United in 2018.

He endured a rather disappointing spell at Old Trafford, scoring just five goals from his 45 appearances. Sanchez was sent out on loan to Inter in 2019 and eventually completed a permanent move to the Serie A club for free, a year later.

Should the rumored deal materialise, it will be interesting to see how the former Barcelona man is received on his return to the Emirates.

Arsenal legend hits out at Alexis Sanchez for wanting out of Old Trafford

Sanchez in action for the Gunners

Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour slammed Alexis Sanchez, who revealed he wanted to go back to the Emirates after his first training session at Manchester United.

While speaking to talkSPORT about the former Barcelona man's comments in 2020, Parlour said (via Just Arsenal):

"I can’t believe you want to leave a club after ONE training session. You’ve got to give yourself a chance; it’s new surroundings and a different way of training than at Arsenal."

"And it shouldn’t come down to wages, but he was on £560,000-a-week and he wants to leave straight away?! You’ve got to work hard."

The Chile international was quite successful during his spell in north London under Arsene Wenger. He won the FA Cup twice with the Gunners and managed to get on the scoresheet in both finals.