Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger describes his exit from the club an ‘abrupt end of a love story’

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has described his exit from the club as an abrupt end of a love story.

The Frenchman left the Emirates at the end of the 2017-18 season after 22 glorious years in charge of the London side. During this period, Wenger won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and as many Charity Shield honours.

Wenger, who is currently serving as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, has not held a managerial job in football since parting ways with Arsenal.

The Frenchman joined Arsenal in September 1996 and went on to challenge Manchester United’s stranglehold in the Premier League. He ignited a fierce rivalry with the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in the process but also earned the legendary Scotsman’s respect.

Wenger's ‘invincible’ Arsenal team won the 2003-04 Premier League title without enduring a single loss all season.

Wenger, one of the best managers in the Premier League era, called time on his Arsenal managerial career after a 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town in the final EPL game of the 2017-18 season.

Sir Alex Ferguson on Arsene Wenger "You're an absolute legend! I loved the competition against you." pic.twitter.com/fBhYyrmpRH — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) October 22, 2020

The Frenchman has since written an autobiography titled ‘My life in Red and White’ which is a journey back in time during his long career as a football manager.

Arsene Wenger spoke of ‘solitude’ after parting ways with Arsenal

During a promotional tour of his book, Wenger sat for a chat with Le Parisien and indulged into details about his Arsenal exit, something which the Frenchman has still not apparently come to terms with.

The club's prolonged run of indifferent form eventually made Wenger decide that it was time to part ways with Arsenal.

While managing Arsenal, Arsene Wenger refused to manage Real Madrid twice, Bayern, Juventus, PSG, the french national team & the english national team. He told Canal+ ' I had to finish what we started, we built a stadium & we had to repay it. there was huge financial pressure' — Don Draper (@arsenalbarclays) October 19, 2020

In his book, Wenger described losing as akin to dying, something he talked about in more detail during his interview.

Wenger, who lost one in five games during his stint with Arsenal, said that the ability to be reborn from the ashes is an integral part of a manager’s job in football.

"Losing is death. Winning is life. Losing means the death of your job. It’s something brutal and extraordinarily painful. At Arsenal, I think I lost one in five games. This job, it’s about being reborn from your ashes all the while thinking you’ve found the solution to the problem," said Wenger.

The Frenchman described a good manager as one who is capable of reducing crises at a club.

"A good manager is also someone who reduces times of crisis. Where one could end up losing three games, the other only loses one or two," said Wenger.

Wenger went on to speak about ‘solitude’ at the end of his time with Arsenal, something he described as a love story coming to an abrupt end.

"It’s the end of a love story that ended abruptly. I was coming to the end of an adventure, and when you arrive there at 69 years of age, there comes a point…," Wenger ruefully reminisced.

Arsenal fans will still have fond memories of the Frenchman despite the way their association with the legendary manager ended. In this regard, Wenger’s new book could be of interest to Gunners fans.