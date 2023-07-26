Ex-Arsenal midfielder Henri Lansbury set to take up a new career away from football after retirement aged 32

Henri Lansbury is a former Arsenal academy star, who once graced the prestigious North London footballing grounds. However, he is now bidding farewell to his playing career at 32, while setting his sights on a career as an entrepreneur in pitch maintenance.

The former Arsenal prodigy became enamored with pitch care began during the first lockdown, a period that nudged him towards discovering his green thumb.

As he found solace in nurturing plants and tending to his garden, an idea that could revolutionize the way football clubs maintain their beloved playing surfaces took root.

He revealed how he came about his pitch maintenance solution while speaking to TalkSPORT (via Daily Mail):

"It came about during the first lockdown when I was stuck at home and got into gardening. I started to spray my weeds with toxic stuff and put toxic fertiliser down and my missus wasn't too happy about the kids running on the grass straight after."

He continued:

"I was trying to usher them off and she said 'why can't they just make an organic fertiliser?' I put my head together with my mate and me and the boys have cracked on and taken it to another level."

Lansbury ultimately produced a groundbreaking formula for organic fertiliser that would soon become the cornerstone of the ambitious enterprise, aptly named Grass Gains.

With the formula perfected and an array of successful applications across the UK, the former Arsenal midfielder is ready to take on the illustrious Champions League:

"We've done Fulham, we've done Genk and we're in at Monaco soon. We're going in the right direction, a few local clubs have asked for it and we've put it down on their pitches as well."

Henri Lansbury: From Arsenal to guiding Luton Town to Premier League promotion

Under the guidance of the legendary Arsene Wenger, Henri Lansbury blossomed into a highly-rated youngster and eventually earned his place in Arsenal's first-team lineup. He played just three games for the Gunners, eventually leaving in 2012 for Nottingham Forest, where he scored 33 goals in 150 appearances.

The former Arsenal midfielder also played for Aston Villa, helping them get back into the Premier League in 2020. He made 16 appearances for Bristol City, while his recent stint with Luton Town culminated in a Premier League promotion.

Follwiong the expiration of his contract, the 32-year-old now has his sights set on the picturesque landscapes of Monaco, not as a footballer, but as a visionary entrepreneur. He will be looking to provide his groundbreaking organic fertilizer to more pitches across Europe.