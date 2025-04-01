Ex-Arsenal midfielder terminates contract with current club after suffering from brain condition aged just 29

Former Arsenal midfielder Kristoffer Olsson has terminated his deal with Midtjylland after suffering from a rare brain ailment. The 29-year-old collapsed at home in February last year and had to be rushed to the hospital.

He initially needed a respirator to breathe, and doctors found blood clots in both sides of his brain caused by a rare blood vessel inflammation. The Swede spent the past year recovering, dealing with physical and mental challenges.

He is now hoping to resume his football career, and has struck a deal with Midtjylland to return to his former club IFK Norrkoping. His contract with Midtjylland has been terminated and the move will allow him to stay closer to his family.

Olsson rose through the ranks at Norrkoping before Arsenal lapped him up in 2011. The Swede joined the Gunners academy as a highly rated talent.

However, he failed to establish himself in the starting XI, managing just one appearance for the senior side. Olsson came off the bench to score in the penalty shootouts to help Arsenal down West Bromwich Albion in a League Cup tie in 2013.

The Swede left the Gunners the following year to join Midtjylland on loan, before the move was made permanent in December 2014. Olsson has featured 47 times for his national team and was even part of the Euro 2020 squad.

What has Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said about the club's summer plans?

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that the club is preparing for an eventful summer ahead. Speaking recently, as cited by Sky Sports, the Spaniard stated that the Gunners will look to increase squad depth in the upcoming transfer window.

"It's going to be a big one (summer) and we are very excited about it. When you are going to go again, we want to increase the depth of the squad and the quality and the skills that we need to go to the next step," said Arteta.

He continued:

"Every summer is big because it is an opportunity and especially because of the number of players we have in the squad right now that is necessary. But it's a big summer for many things because first of all we have to maintain the good foundations that we have and then obviously how can we improve and evolve the team."

Arsenal are still alive in the Champions League, although they face reigning champions Real Madrid next in the quarterfinals.

