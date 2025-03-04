Ex-Arsenal star who accused Arsene Wenger of cheating him with ‘ugly’ decision now set to face Gunners in Champions League Round of 16

Arsenal are set to face a former player when they clash with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday, March 4. Spanish striker Lucas Perez, who played for the Gunners between 2016 and 2018, is now on the books of the Dutch giants.

Perez, 36, signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2016 for a reported £17 million from Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna. The Spanish forward had recorded an impressive 17 goals and 10 assists in 36 league games during the 2015-16 campaign, which prompted the Gunners to seek his services.

However, Perez failed to flourish in the Premier League, managing just seven goals and five assists in 21 games for the north London club. He was sent back to Deportivo La Coruna on loan a season after joining the Gunners and was eventually sold to West Ham United in the summer of 2018.

During his stint with Arsenal, Perez was forced to fight for a place in Arsene Wenger's team. With Alexandre Lacazette, Olivier Giroud, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all on the club's book at the time, the Spaniard struggled for regular game time.

The situation got worse when Perez lost his No. 9 jersey to Lacazette, a decision which was sanctioned by Wenger. Speaking about his situation at the club in 2017, Perez told La Voz De Galicia (via Mirror):

"I feel cheated. In February I was not allowed to leave for a move to China with the promise that I would play more and after that I had even fewer opportunities. But the shirt number is an ugly gesture."

"On our pre-season trip, Lacazette asked the boss and he accepted. I was only told afterwards. Last year [Wenger] told me that he understood why I was upset. I think this season things will get worse, so help me out," he added.

Since leaving the Gunners, Perez has played for West Ham, Alavez, Elche, and Cadiz. He recently joined PSV during the winter transfer window until the end of the season. However, he will be unavailable to face Arsenal as his club failed to register him for the Champions League knockout phase.

Arsenal hope to return to winning ways in Champions League clash with PSV

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they face PSV at the Philips Stadion in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday. The Gunners finished third during the league phase but have suffered a recent dip in form.

Mikel Arteta's side are winless in their last two matches. They lost 1-0 to West Ham United (February 22) and drew 0-0 with Nottingham Forest (February 26). Additionally, they have failed to score in three of their last four matches.

The Gunners remain undermanned in the attacking department due to injuries but will hope to pick up a positive result in the Netherlands ahead of the return leg at the Emirates on March 12.

