Ex-Arsenal star asks Gunners to hire Zlatan Ibrahimovic for key vacant role at the club

Former Arsenal midfielder Anders Limpar has asked the side to appoint iconic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as their new sporting director. Limpar wanted the Gunners to sign his fellow countryman to replace Edu Gaspar, who left the role back in November.

Limpar pointed to Ibrahimovic's determination to win as a key quality behind why he would be an excellent hire for the vacancy. He told SveaCasino (via GOAL):

"When it comes to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he is a God. I would love to see him replace Edu at Arsenal, it would be a dream come true. First of all, he is an absolute winner. He would never stop until he has won. I would be the first one to support him working behind the scenes at Arsenal, he could take them to the next level."

Currently, the former Barcelona and Manchester United striker is serving an advisory role with Italian giants AC Milan, overseeing their transfer business. Under his stewardship, they have made some key signings, including the arrivals of Youssouf Fofana, Tammy Abraham, and Santiago Gimenez.

Ibrahimovic could be an exciting addition to the front office at Arsenal, who are seeking their first Premier League trophy in over 20 years. The Gunners are set to finish runners-up three years in a row and need the final extra push to finally lift the trophy.

However, most reports suggest that ex-Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta has already been picked for the role. Berta left Los Rojiblancos in January 2025 but will not be out of a job for long and will head to the Emirates.

Agent of Arsenal star opens up on his future with the club

Jorginho could leave the side.

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho's representative Joao Santos has provided an update on the contract situation of the midfielder. He stated that he would open conversations with a variety of interested parties from next month, with the player set to become a free agent in the summer.

Santos said (via 90min):

"From April 15, I will begin talks with clubs in England, including Arsenal, as well as teams from Italy, Saudi Arabia and Brazil," Joao Santos told Daily Arsenal.

The 33-year-old joined from cross-town rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2023 to be a rotational option in midfield. However, he has fallen down the pecking order, with the likes of Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Mikel Merino preferred over him.

The Gunners have also been linked with moves for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes as they look to bolster their midfield. Thus, an extension for the Italian midfielder appears unlikely.

