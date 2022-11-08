Ex-Arsenal star Emiliano Martinez reacts as Gabriel Martinelli receives Brazil call-up for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has congratulated Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli on being called up to the Brazil squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Martinelli, 21, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter at the Emirates Stadium in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. Maintaining his form from the second half of last season, he has scored five goals and contributed two assists in 13 Premier League starts so far.

A technical dribbler with pace and directness, Martinelli received a much-awaited international call-up for the upcoming quadrennial tournament on Monday (7 November). So far, he has made three appearances in the Selecao colors since his debut in March this year.

Celebrating the occasion, Martinelli took to Instagram:

"Never give up on your dreams. A proud moment for me and my family as I get the chance to represent my country in a World Cup. Qatar 2022!! 💛"

Martinez, who lifted the 2019-20 FA Cup trophy with Martinelli during his time at the north London outfit, replied to the post with a comment:

"❤️❤️"

Arsenal legend Ian Wright also pitched in. He wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Denilson, who helped Brazil lift the 2002 FIFA World Cup trophy, also offered words of appreciation to the former Ituano man. He wrote:

"👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 good luck bro."

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Tite explained his decision to call up the left-sided inside forward. He said (via football.london):

"We like Martinelli aggressiveness. He's one of the top players at Arsenal, the first placed in the Premier League. He's good on 1v1, very rapid in transitions, he's been keeping a good level."

Martinelli is set to be joined by his Arsenal teammate Gabriel Jesus on the flight to Qatar later this month. Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Richarlison, Raphinha, Antony, Rodrygo and Pedro are the other attackers called up by Brazil manager Tite for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ranked first in the world, Brazil have been drawn in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon. The five-time world champions are scheduled to open their tournament on November 24.

11 Arsenal stars expected to feature in this month's 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Apart from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, up to nine Arsenal players are expected to receive call-ups for their respective national squads for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has already been called up to the Japan squad. Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey will possibly be crucial first-team starters for England, France, Switzerland and Ghana respectively.

Meanwhile, goalkeepers Aaron Ramsdale and Matt Turner are expected to travel with their respective England and USA squads. Cedric Soares and Ben White also have an outside chance of being involved with Portugal and England respectively in the prestigious tournament.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes