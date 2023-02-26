Ex-Arsenal star Kieran Gibbs set for interesting career change after contract termination at Inter Miami: Reports

Former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs looks ready for a career change as he is set to take up a media role after the termination of his contract with Inter Miami. Gibbs joined the MLS side back in 2021 and scored one goal for them.

Gibbs was once a mainstay at the left-back position for Arsenal. He made 229 appearances for the Gunners, scoring six goals and providing 24 assists.

Apart from the north Londoners, Gibbs also played for West Bromwich Albion, making 100 appearances for the club. The 33-year-old will now work as an 'on-air talent analyst and media host' for Inter Miami after the termination of his contract.

Kieran Gibbs @KieranGibbs 🏽‍ An opportunity that was hard to overlook. Real excited to announce I’ll be working as on-air talent analyst and media host with @AppleTV @InterMiamiCF ! 📽️🏽‍ An opportunity that was hard to overlook. Real excited to announce I’ll be working as on-air talent analyst and media host with @AppleTV x @InterMiamiCF ! 📽️👨🏽‍💻😁 https://t.co/trtmxZ1Xcv

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to the win against Leicester City

Arsenal have now won nine away league matches this season, drawing one and losing two. Mikel Arteta was quizzed about his team's great run of form on the road after their win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Arteta said (via Arsenal's official website):

"I think performances. I think to do what to do what the team has done here today is very, very difficult. I think we dominated the game from the start almost to finish, we had a difficult 10 or so minutes where we gave so many balls away that we lost a little bit of control, but in general, I think our play and understanding of the space, how they were pressing, how we got into final third positions was excellent."

"We lacked a little bit of that final pass to score more or create bigger chances, I think we weren't over the decision with the disallowed goal, which was difficult to take, but to stay really focussed and determined to do that, I think defensively we were incredible because we restrict Leicester to one shot on target in the whole game at home is a difficult thing to do. The players did really well."

Leandro Trossard had a great outing against the Foxes. While the Belgian found the back of the net in the first half, his effort was ruled out due to offside. Trossard also played a starring role in the build-up to Gabriel Martinelli's goal.

Speaking about the Belgian attacker's performance, Arsenal manager Arteta said after the match:

"He did really well. I think he was really good, I think he got involved in many situations that could have ended up in many more big chances, he was involved in the incredible goal that he scored that was disallowed, involved in the goal of Gabi, the pass that he played to him, he's so good in small spaces, tight spaces, with his creativity to open people up and I'm really happy with him."

Arsenal will return to action on March 1 as they take on Everton in a Premier League home clash at the Emirates. The Gunners are currently leading the league table with 57 points from 24 games.

