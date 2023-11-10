Ex-Arsenal star Kolo Toure names the one current Gunner who could get into the Invincibles team

Arsenal hero Kolo Toure has named Bukayo Saka as the one current player from the Gunners squad who would get into the iconic Invincibles team.

Toure was a member of the Gunners side who won the Premier League title in 2004 unbeaten. They are the only team to achieve this feat and many claim it to be the biggest achievement in English football.

Arsenal's Invincibles possessed some legendary names such as Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, and Dennis Bergkamp. They also boasted two iconic wingers, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg.

Toure was asked which of the current Gunners bunch could break into Arsene Wenger's team in 2004. He said (via talkSPORT):

"I think Bukayo Saka. Obviously he’s really good because he’s got power and speed.”

However, the Ivorian had difficulty deciding which Invincible Saka would replace. He weighed up the English attacker against Ljungberg:

"I don’t know. Freddie scored a lot of goals, fantastic player. He [Saka] dribbles two guys with 1v1 2v2. He’s really, really good."

Saka has been a protagonist for Arsenal over the years despite only being 22. He's bagged 44 goals and 47 assists in 195 games across competitions.

The England international was named the PFA Young Player of the Year last season. He managed 15 goals and 11 assists in 48 games across competitions for Mikel Arteta's side.

Bukayo Saka is likely to miss Arsenal's clash with Burnley this weekend

Bukayo Saka came off injured midweek.

Saka will likely not be available to face Burnley in the Premier League tomorrow (November 11). The English winger picked up a knock in his side's 2-0 win against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League midweek.

Arsenal boss Arteta has suggested that Saka won't be fit in time to face the Clarets. He said (via Metro):

"Bukayo [Saka] didn’t train yesterday. Let’s see if he can make it tomorrow."

The Hale End academy graduate was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for England's upcoming internationals. He's lacked rest during this season and nursed a thigh injury just last month.

Saka has been vital for Arteta's men this season, managing six goals and seven assists in 16 games across competitions. Arsenal sit fourth in the Premier League with seven wins in 11 games.

However, the Gunners suffered their first league defeat of the season last time out, losing 1-0 to Newcastle United. They will be looking to bounce back with a confident performance against Burnley.