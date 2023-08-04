Ex-Arsenal star's house robbed with wife inside while he was playing, £200,000 worth item stolen during burglary

Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi fell victim to a daring burglary while he was playing a match for his current club Marseille.

The Frenchman, who joined Marseille in 2021 for £9 million after a successful loan stint, had his house ransacked. According to The Sun, burglars also made off with his prized £200,000 Rolex watch.

The brazen heist took place while Guendouzi was in action for Marseille, securing a 2-1 victory against Bayer Leverkusen at the Stade Velodrome on Thursday (August 3).

The robbers made their way into Guendouzi's residence by smashing a bedroom window, a move that caught the attention of his wife Mae, who was home at the time. Acting swiftly, she contacted the authorities to report the burglary.

The couple resides in the picturesque Mediterranean resort of Cassis, located just along the coast from Marseille, and is also home to several of Guendouzi's fellow clubmates. Unfortunately, this is not the first instance of a footballer falling victim to such a crime in the region.

Guendouzi's former Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac also had his house in Cassis burgled earlier in the year before he moved to Italians Atalanta. The problem seems to be on the rise in France, with the criminal intelligence service Sirasco reporting that 22 footballers were targeted by robbers in 2021.

These unfortunate incidents have put a spotlight on the security concerns faced by footballers residing in the region. As the local police open an inquiry into the robbery at Guendouzi's home, players in the area will hope that measures will be taken to ensure the safety of their families.

Guendouzi made 82 appearances and scored once for Arsenal before completing loan spells with Hertha BSC and Marseille. The midfielder has notched up an impressive ten goals in 99 games with the French outfit.

When Guendouzi's Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac was robbed in France

In 2021, Sead Kolasinac's home was targeted by burglars while he was away, playing against Stade Rennais in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France. His partner and their young daughter, Soleil, were present in the house during the burglary, according to The Sun.

No physical harm came to Kolasinac's family but the incident understandably left them deeply shaken and traumatized. The invasion of the family's home raised concerns about their well-being at the time.

As per the Sun report, it prompted the former Arsenal star to prioritize finding a solution to protect his family from such incidents in the future. Kolasinac currently plays for Atalanta in Serie A.